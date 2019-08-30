Northwest Territories residents to benefit from three local infrastructure projects

YELLOWKNIFE, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Strategic investments in local infrastructure play a key role in ensuring that residents and their families have access to modern, reliable facilities and a clean and safe environment that will meet their needs.

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable, Alfred Moses, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs announced funding for three local infrastructure projects throughout the Northwest Territories.

The projects include the renovation of the Dene Wellness and Development Centre for K'atlodeeche First Nation. Hay River will see improvements to an existing solid waste facility, and in Yellowknife, the current waste management facilities will be expanded.

The K'atlodeeche First Nation project will include upgrades to the existing buildings, as well as cultural wellness designs and renovations to the commons spaces. The improvements will result in a culturally safe Indigenous health and community facility.

In Hay River, the project consists of rehabilitating an existing solid waste facility that will better manage waste and reduce soil pollutants, extending the lifespan of the facility to 2028. The Yellowknife project will include expansions to the solid waste facility, recycling depot and curbside garbage system, allowing for more waste to be diverted from landfills and offering more publicly available recycling and composting options.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.5 million in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS), and the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The local governments are providing $712,500 in funding with $456,725 covered by other sources.

"Investments in modern, local infrastructure will create healthier and more sustainable communities in the Northwest Territories. The upgrades to the K'atlodeeche First Nations Dene Wellness and Development Centre, and the wastewater facilities improvements in Yellowknife and Hay River, will help provide efficient and reliable services for Northwest Territories residents. This is yet another example of what can be done when all orders of government work together to build safer and more self-sustaining communities."

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of the Northwest Territories is pleased to work with the Government of Canada as well as Community and Indigenous governments on these infrastructure and cultural projects. These efforts will continue to promote and ensure healthy, resilient communities in the North. Federal and territorial funding for community infrastructure makes a difference in our residents' quality of life in the Northwest Territories."

The Honourable Alfred Moses, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

$26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Fund Project Details Federal Funding Local GovernmentFunding K'atlodeeche First Nation - Dene Wellness and Development Centre First Nations of Hay River Reserve CCRIS The K'atlodeeche First Nation (KFN) is planning on renovating the Dene Wellness and Development Centre as an Indigenous healthcare facility, with culturally-safe programming that focuses on healing from trauma that also welcomes Indigenous people and culture. $1,370,175 $456,725 Hay River Solid Waste Management Improvement Project Town of Hay River GIS The project consists of rehabilitating an existing solid waste facility in Hay River that is nearing the end of its lifespan. The project involves the diversion of recyclable materials to increase capacity to manage solid waste and to also reduce soil pollutants. $412,500 $137,500 Yellowknife - Waste Diversion, Reduction and Community Composting City of Yellowknife GIS The project consists of expanding the current waste management facilities in support of Yellowknife's Strategic Waste Management Plan. $1,725,000 $575,000

