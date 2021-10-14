NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT Announces Board Appointments

TSX: NWH.UN

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) ("NorthWest" or the "REIT") is pleased to announce the expansion of its Board of Trustees to eight members and the appointment of Ms. Mandy Abramsohn and Dr. David Klein as independent trustees, effective immediately.

Ms. Abramsohn brings more than two decades of professional experience with deep expertise in real estate, capital markets, investments and finance. Ms. Abramsohn is currently President of Wand Advisory & Investments Inc., and has previously held senior roles including leading real estate capital markets at EY Canada, acting as a real estate Senior Vice President at DBRS, leading Canadian real estate equity research at Raymond James Canada and as an investment manager of a $2 billion Canadian equity dividend fund at Great West Life. Ms. Abramsohn began her career in public accounting and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada & Ontario, Canadian Institute of Chartered Business Valuators, CFA Institute and the Toronto CFA Society. Mandy is also registered as a CPA in the state of Illinois.

Dr. Klein brings deep expertise in global healthcare services as a practicing academic critical care physician at Unity Health at the University of Toronto, a well published scientist and teacher at the Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute and an experienced healthcare sector business leader. Dr. Klein is currently a member of the Health Sector Audit Board for the Province of Ontario, is an Operating Partner at Searchlight Capital Partners – a transatlantic private equity fund managing over US$10 billion, and serves on the board of Care Advantage – a Virginia based homecare company involved in research and investing in value-based care. He has also served on the board of STI Technologies, AIM Health Group, and Diabetes Express, and was a healthcare policy advisor to the Province of Ontario. He is an advisor in healthcare private equity to Imperial Capital Canada, venture capital to Sante Ventures (US), and is a former management consultant and co–founder of the Canadian healthcare practice of McKinsey and Co.

Commenting on the board appointments, Paul Dalla Lana, Chairman and CEO of the REIT, said:

"On behalf of NorthWest, we welcome Ms. Abramsohn and Dr. Klein to our expanded board and look forward to leveraging their diverse backgrounds in real estate capital markets and global healthcare as the REIT continues to execute on an ambitious growth agenda."

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 230 professionals across nine offices in seven countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

SOURCE NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Paul Dalla Lana, CEO, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, (416) 366-8300 x1001

