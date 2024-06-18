NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF TRUSTEES

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT") today announced the results of its 2024 annual and special meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"). All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees. Detailed results of the vote for the election of trustees held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Peter Aghar 96,085,044 98.56 1,407,070 1.44 Graham Garner 96,032,362 98.50 1,459,752 1.50 Robert Julien 96,057,624 98.53 1,434,490 1.47 Laura King 74,384,227 76.30 23,107,812 23.70 Dale Klein 76,841,731 78.82 20,650,383 21.18 David Klein 69,105,360 70.88 28,386,679 29.12 Karine MacIndoe 96,020,138 98.49 1,471,976 1.51 Maureen O'Connell 81,048,967 83.13 16,443,147 16.87

The REIT's report of voting results on other matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at March 31, 2024, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 210 income-producing properties and 17.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Brazil, Europe and Australasia. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Northwest leverages its global workforce in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

For additional information please visit: www.nwhreit.com.

SOURCE NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Contacts: Craig Mitchell, CEO, [email protected]; Stephanie Karamarkovic, CFO, [email protected]; Alyssa Barry, Investor Relations, [email protected], [email protected], (416) 366-2000 Ext. 2202