NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF TRUSTEES

Jun 18, 2024, 16:30 ET

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT") today announced the results of its 2024 annual and special meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"). All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees. Detailed results of the vote for the election of trustees held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Peter Aghar

96,085,044

98.56

1,407,070

1.44

Graham Garner

96,032,362

98.50

1,459,752

1.50

Robert Julien

96,057,624

98.53

1,434,490

1.47

Laura King

74,384,227

76.30

23,107,812

23.70

Dale Klein

76,841,731

78.82

20,650,383

21.18

David Klein

69,105,360

70.88

28,386,679

29.12

Karine MacIndoe

96,020,138

98.49

1,471,976

1.51

Maureen O'Connell

81,048,967

83.13

16,443,147

16.87

The REIT's report of voting results on other matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.

