NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES JUNE 2024 DISTRIBUTION

TORONTO, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT" or "Northwest") (TSX: NWH.UN), a leading owner and operator of healthcare real estate infrastructure in North America, Brazil, Europe and Australasia, announced today that the Trustees of the REIT have declared a distribution of $0.03 per unit for the month of June 2024, representing $0.36 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on July 15, 2024, to unitholders of record as at June 28, 2024.

Northwest offers a distribution reinvestment plan (the "DRIP"). On each distribution date, eligible unitholders registered in the DRIP will have their cash distributions reinvested to purchase Trust Units and will also receive bonus Trust Units equal to 3% of their cash distributions. Complete details of the DRIP are available on the REIT's website at https://nwhreit.com/investors/unitholders/distributions-reinvestment-plan.

About Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at March 31, 2024, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 210 income-producing properties and 17.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Brazil, Europe and Australasia. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Northwest leverages its global workforce in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

For additional information please visit: www.nwhreit.com.

