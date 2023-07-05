Northern Shield Shareholders Elect New Director

OTTAWA, ON, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) is pleased to announce the election of Mr. Peter Dimmell, of St. John's, NL. to the Board of Directors of Northern Shield. Mr. Dimmell is a professional geologist / prospector who has been involved in mineral exploration for 54 years, mainly in eastern Canada, but also in Mexico and overseas, working with Noranda, and Lacana/Corona and since 1992, a host of juniors. He is a Fellow of Geoscientists Canada; a past president (2004-06) of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC), a past Chairman, past executive director and past director of Mining Industry Newfoundland and Labrador, a member and past councillor of the Geological Association of Canada (GAC), a member of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), an associate member of both the Association of Applied Geochemists (AAG) and the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). He currently is also a director of VVC Exploration Corp and Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Mr Dimmell replaces Mr Don Bubar, whom for reasons of time constraints, did not stand for re-election.

"We are very pleased to have Mr. Dimmell on board; there are not may others that know the geology and exploration potential of Newfoundland better than Peter. He is highly regarded in the industry and brings to Northern Shield a wealth of exploration and development experience along with an extensive network in the Province and elsewhere. On behalf of the Board, I would also like to pass on our thanks to Don for his service to Northern Shield"

- Ian Bliss, Northern Shield President and CEO

About Northern Shield Resources

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company known as a leader in generating high-quality exploration targets that views greenfield exploration as an opportunity. An opportunity to find a Tier 1 asset, near surface, and at relatively low cost. It implements a model driven approach in exploration to reduce any risk associated with early-stage projects for ourselves, our shareholders, and the environment. It is this approach that led to the discovery of an alkaline driven gold-silver-tellurium-porphyry copper system at its Root & Cellar Project in Newfoundland.

Forward-Looking Statements Advisory

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Northern Shield Resources Inc.

For further information: Northern Shield Resources Inc., Ian Bliss, President and CEO, Tel.: (613) 232-0459, Fax: (613) 232-0760, [email protected]