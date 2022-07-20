Northern Shield Announces Change to Board of Directors

OTTAWA, ON, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) announced today that Mr. Marcus Archer has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Archer has been a director of the Company since 2012 and was Corporate Secretary from 2003 to 2012. The entire Board and staff at Northern Shield thank Marcus for 20 years of dedication, knowledge and professionalism.

"Marcus has been involved with Northern Shield its entire life; from our private company days, he then steered Northern Shield through an RTO and public listing on the TSX-V as our Corporate Secretary. The last 10 years, as a director, he has provided selfless service, guidance and stewardship to Northern Shield, our shareholders and myself. On behalf of the Board, we all wish him well.

- Ian Bliss, Northern Shield President and CEO

SOURCE Northern Shield Resources Inc.

