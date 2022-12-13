The Government of Canada is making investments across British Columbia to refresh community spaces, attract new visitors, and stimulate local economies

HAIDA GWAII, BC, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Safe and inclusive public spaces and dynamic tourism attractions are key to vibrant communities. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, in turn supporting businesses and boosting economic vitality. Throughout Northern British Columbia, communities are ready to welcome residents and visitors alike to enjoy new and improved public spaces and tourism experiences.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $2.4 million in PacifiCan funding for ten projects across Northern B.C. This includes over $1.1 million for three projects funded through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund and almost $1.3 million for seven projects funded through the Tourism Relief Fund.

Skidegate Band Council is receiving $513,443 to revitalize Skidegate Waterfront Park playground by replacing aging structures with a new multi-age play facility. The project will include redesigning the park and installing new equipment to improve accessibility and encourage recreational activities in the community.

Upgrading existing infrastructure and building new public assets will mean British Columbians have better access to recreational programs and facilities. These projects will grow economic opportunities, create jobs, and improve community wellness. Communities benefiting from today's announcement include: Terrace, Quesnel, Kitimat, Haida Gwaii, Mackenzie, Lone Butte, Tlell, Barkerville and 108 Mile Ranch.

This funding announcement builds on the recent opening of PacifiCan offices in Prince George, Prince Rupert and Fort St. John to help support economic development for British Columbians in the North. With new officers living and providing service in Northern B.C., PacifiCan will be more accessible to all communities in the region.

Quotes

"These investments demonstrate how the Government of Canada is helping to boost economic development in communities across British Columbia. Investing in shared public spaces and tourism experiences will bring communities together and ensure that Northern B.C. thrives well into the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"As we move past the acute phase of the pandemic, Canada's tourism sector is showing strong signs of growth. The Government of Canada's investments in tourism over the last two years focused on the survival of our visitor economy. As we move to revival and the growth of the sector, we continue to provide targeted support to tourism businesses so they can keep delivering unforgettable experiences. A fully recovered and robust tourism sector is key to our government's ongoing work in building an economy that works for all Canadians."

- The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"On behalf of the Skidegate Band Council, I would like to say Haawa (thank you) to the Government of Canada (Pacifican) for this amazing contribution to our playground project. Not only will the community of Skidegate benefit from the new playground, but all Haida Gwaii residents and visitors will as well."

- Ashley Crosby, Executive Assistant, Skidegate Band Council

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout British Columbia .

. On November 17, 2022 , PacifiCan opened new offices in Prince George , Prince Rupert and Fort St. John B.C. to serve businesses and communities across Northern B.C.

, PacifiCan opened new offices in , and to serve businesses and communities across Northern B.C. The Canada Community Revitalization Fund and Tourism Relief Fund programs launched in the summer of 2021.

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund provides $500 million over two years to help communities build and improve infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible.

over two years to help communities build and improve infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible. The Canada Community Revitalization Fund supports two major streams of activity:

adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines, and



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

The Tourism Relief Fund provides $500 million over two years to help tourism businesses and organizations adapt their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in products and services to facilitate future growth.

over two years to help tourism businesses and organizations adapt their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in products and services to facilitate future growth. The Tourism Relief Fund helps position Canada as a destination of choice as domestic and international travel rebounds by:

as a destination of choice as domestic and international travel rebounds by: empowering tourism businesses to create new or enhance existing tourism experiences and products to attract more local and domestic visitors, and



helping the sector reposition itself to welcome international visitors, by providing the best Canadian tourism experiences we have to offer the world.

The projects announced today include:

Canada Community Revitalization Fund

District of Kitimat

$499,000

Funding will go towards creating a public day use area in Minette Bay Park. Project activities will include landscaping, constructing a waterfront deck, floating dock and play area, and installing fire pits and park furniture.

Quesnel Curling Club

$134,800

Funding will be used to replace the roof of the Quesnel Curling Centre to improve the integrity of the building and ensure the club remains an active gathering place for the community.

Skidegate Band Council

$513,443

Funding will help revitalize Skidegate Waterfront Park playground by replacing aging structures with a new multi-age play facility. The project will include redesigning the park and installing new equipment.

Tourism Relief Fund

108 Golf Resort

$99,999

Funding will go towards upgrading and expanding resort facilities such as snowmobile and ski trails and RV campgrounds.

Kasiks Wilderness Resort

$99,999

Funding will support resort renovations and developing tourism experiences that reflect authentic Kitsumkalum Indigenous culture.

The Barkerville Heritage Trust

$62,000

Funding will go towards developing ten virtual heritage walking tours for exploring the community of Wells and the National Historic Site of Barkerville.

Kermodei Tourism Society

$249,000

Funding will be used to develop and implement a tourism plan that helps communities in the Terrace region plan for the future of tourism in the region.

Mackenzie Outdoor Route and Trail Association

$173,000

Funding will improve parking and road access to Morfee Mountain and support year-round trail use for Mackenzie residents and visitors.

Secretariat of the Haida Nation

$500,000

Funding will support modernizing and expanding visitor accommodations and cultural tourism programming on Haida Gwaii.

Wettstone Guest Ranch

$99,999

Funding will help build a new on-site lodge for workers and guests staying at the Wettstone Ranch in Lone Butte.

