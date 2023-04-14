QUÉBEC, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Eleven major projects in Northern Quebec will benefit from an overall support of $14.5 million from the Northern Action Plan's Opportunity Budget. The selected projects represent a total investment of over $61.5 million.

Jean Boulet, Minister of Employment and Minister responsible for the Nord-du-Québec region made the announcement today on behalf of Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry and Minister responsible for the Société du Plan Nord.

Of the 34 projects selected, 19 are also from the Côte-Nord, and four are from the northern part of Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean.

The Société du Plan Nord has created the 2020 Opportunity Budget as part of the Northern Action Plan (NAP). This new financial mechanism aims to support major projects that meet northern communities' priorities that arise during implementation. These projects are consistent with one of the NAP's orientations, i.e. optimized access to the northern territory, a robust, diversified economic fabric, an attractive, dynamic living environment, and a northern environment to be preserved.

The Opportunity Budget call for projects was launched in April 2021 and closed on May 27th, 2022.

Quotes:

« The SPN-managed Opportunity Budget will make a difference in many Nord-du-Québec communities. This financial tool has allowed nine major projects to go forward in Eeyou Istchee Baie-James and five in Nunavik. This investment of $18.7 million represents $86.5 million in economic returns in the Nord-du-Québec region. It's excellent news! »

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister Responsible for the Société du Plan Nord

« I am delighted that the government has granted nearly $14.5 million for projects in the Nord-du-Québec region. I want to salute organizations and entrepreneurs for their hard work and vitality. Fundamental initiatives such as these are essential to move the region forward and improve its residents' quality of life. And government investments are crucial to achieving these goals. »

Jean Boulet, Minister of Employment and Minister responsible for the Nord-du-Québec region

« These investment announcements in Ungava are welcome news. With this contribution, the gouvernement du Québec is reaffirming its commitment to Northern Quebec residents. I want to thank my colleague, Minister Maïté Blanchette Vézina, for this much-appreciated assistance. »

Denis Lamothe, Member of the National Assembly for Ungava

Highlights

Selected projects and the amount granted

BoreA Canada, in Chapais , will increase its production capacity shortly and build a multipurpose building. ($257,055)

, will increase its production capacity shortly and build a multipurpose building. The Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue will develop an ecological planning tool for peatlands in Eeyou Istchee Baie-James. ($108,042)

Les Chantiers Chibougamau ltée will build a single-family housing community for its new employees and their families. ($2,884,200)

The City of Chibougamau will build a new municipal garage. ($500,000)

will build a new municipal garage. Manoir Providence in Chibougamau will increase the capacity of the manor by building 52 new units. (1,200,000)

will increase the capacity of the manor by building 52 new units. (1,200,000) The Cree Women of Eeyou Istchee Association will conduct a nationwide spousal and family violence awareness and prevention campaign. ($200,000)

The City of Chibougamau will complete Phase 2 of its West End residential development. ($1,240,056)

will complete Phase 2 of its West End residential development. The Kativik School Service Centre will acquire heavy machinery for the Northern Construction Equipment Operator vocational training program. ($1,448,723)

Sirivik will build a new community food center, including a year-round greenhouse. ($2,123,740)

The Fédération des coopératives du Nouveau-Québec (FCNQ) will implement electronic labels in all 14 cooperative stores in Nunavik. ($525,000)

Tuvaaluk Landholding Corporation will build an accommodation complex near the Quaqtaq airport. ($3,999,800)





Twenty gouvernement du Québec departments and agencies drafted the 20-23 NAP's 49 actions. The 20-23 NAP reflects the priorities identified by Northern Quebec stakeholders. It seeks to provide relevant communities with the tools they need to invest in their territory fully. The gouvernement du Québec will invest $778.6 million, or over half the total amount provided for in the 20-23 NAP, to support businesses and residents living and working north of the 49th parallel.





The Société du Plan Nord's mission is to contribute to the integrated, coherent development of Québec's northern territory in keeping with the government's orientations and in collaboration with the representatives of the regions and the Aboriginal nations concerned and the private sector.

