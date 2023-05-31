NORTHCLIFF ANNOUNCES MR. ROBERT DICKINSON STEPPING DOWN AS DIRECTOR

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF), today announced that Robert Dickinson, long-time director has decided to step down, effective May 31, 2023 to pursue his interest in exploration discoveries.

"On behalf of Northcliff, we wish to thank Bob for his years of leadership, dedication, and commitment to the Company and its Board of Directors and in particular his role in acquiring the Sisson Tungsten Molybdenum project ("Sisson Project") and its advancement to date, and wish him well in his other endeavors" said Andrew Ing, Northcliff CEO.

Robert Dickinson said "It has been a privilege and an honor to have served the Company and I would like to thank my colleagues for the meaningful collaboration and shared commitment to the Company's success.

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project in New Brunswick, Canada, through completion of engineering, permitting, financing and off take activities, and to production.

Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Andrew Ing

CEO

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address the in-progress financing, permitting, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Assumptions used by the Company to develop forward-looking statements include the following: the Sisson Project will obtain all required environmental and other permits for construction of the mine; the Company's study and development of the Sisson Project will continue to be positive; and no geological or technical problems will occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include uncertainty of shareholder support, the need for regulatory approvals, fluctuations in market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, potential environmental issues and liabilities associated with exploration, development and mining activities, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary environmental, land use and other permits, approvals, licenses and title on a timely basis and delays due to third party opposition, and development of properties located within First Nations treaty and asserted territories may affect or be perceived to affect treaty and asserted aboriginal rights and title, which may cause permitting delays or opposition by First Nations communities, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Northcliff Resources Ltd.

For further information: Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.