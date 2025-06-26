NORTHCLIFF ANNOUNCES PROGRESS REPORT ON PROGRAM TO ADVANCE DEVELOPMENT OF THE SISSON CRITICAL MINERALS PROJECT

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC ("Ausenco") to lead the update of the feasibility study ("FS Update") for its Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project (the "Sisson Project"), a critical minerals project located in New Brunswick, Canada.

A key part of Northcliff's comprehensive program (see Northcliff's May 1, 2025 news release), the FS update is designed to provide the necessary economic and technical information to support a construction decision on the Sisson Project. Work on the FS Update is fully underway and other aspects of the planned pre-construction work program have been initiated. These include multiple engineering workstreams and studies required to meet the technical conditions associated with Northcliff's in-hand environmental approvals, as well as detailed project development planning, project finance and offtake engagement.

Located near tidewater on the southeastern coast of Canada in New Brunswick, the Sisson Project hosts a deposit with the Critical Mineral tungsten and the strategic mineral molybdenum. If developed, the Sisson Project has the prospects of becoming an accessible and reliable supplier of tungsten and molybdenum, strengthening and diversifying the supply chain for these metals used in important industrial, electronic, aerospace and defense applications, and new technologies.

Northcliff advanced resource, engineering, environmental and economic studies that culminated in a positive feasibility study in 2013, then progressed the project through provincial and federal environmental assessment and other processes to gain key approvals, expending some C$70 million. In the 2013 feasibility study, development of the Sisson Project was proposed as an open pit mine with conventional processing facilities, supplemented by value-added downstream and on-site processing of tungsten concentrates in an ammonium paratungstate ("APT") plant.

Andrew Ing, Northcliff's Chairman, President and CEO commented, "We are excited to be moving forward with our comprehensive program for Sisson, advancing our goal to become a reliable and easily accessible producer of tungsten and molybdenum. I would like to acknowledge Ausenco as the leader of the feasibility study update and to recognize the readiness of its team as the work on it is well underway."

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tanya Yang, P.Eng., a Qualified Person who is not independent of the Company.

About Ausenco

Ausenco is a global company redefining what's possible. The team is based out of 21 offices working across five continents to deliver services worldwide. Combining deep technical expertise with a 30-year track record, Ausenco delivers innovative, value-add consulting, studies, project delivery, asset operations and maintenance solutions to the minerals and metals and industrial sectors (www.ausenco.com).

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production.

Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com . Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Andrew Ing

Chairman, President & CEO

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities law. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address the advancement of the Sisson Project towards a project finance decision, including the successful development and construction of the planned Sisson tungsten-molybdenum mine, concentrator and APT plant to become a reliable source of tungsten and molybdenum, and the projected average annual production of tungsten and molybdenum are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The assumptions used by Northcliff to develop forward-looking statements include the following: the Company's ability to complete construction of Sisson Project mine and facilities, the Company's ability to arrange the necessary financing beyond to continue operations and develop the Sisson Project, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals for the construction and operation of the Sisson Project; the relevant laws and regulations in Canada and the US; studies and development of the Sisson Project will continue to be positive; our expectations of continued availability of capital and debt financing, and no geological or technical problems will occur. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. These factors include the risks that may interfere with the Company's ability to continue development of the Sisson Project, the Company may not be able to finance and develop the Sisson Project on favourable terms or at all, relevant regulatory changes, uncertainties with respect to the receipt or timing of required permits, approvals and agreements for the development of the Sisson Project, the Company may not be able to secure offtake agreements for the metals to be produced at the Sisson Project, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties and in the mining industry in general, the financial markets and in the demand and market price for tungsten, molybdenum and other minerals and commodities, and fluctuations in exchange rates, particularly with respect to the value of the US Dollar and Canadian Dollar; the exploration and development of properties located within First Nations treaty and Aboriginal groups asserted territories may affect or be perceived to affect treaty and asserted aboriginal rights and title, which may cause permitting delays or opposition by Aboriginal groups or communities, environmental issues and liabilities associated with mining including processing and stockpiling; changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, as well as risks relating to the uncertainties with respect to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company reviews its forward-looking statements on an ongoing basis and updates this information when circumstances require it. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's annual information form that is available on its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Northcliff Resources Ltd.