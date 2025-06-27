NORTHCLIFF ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $1.2 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated June 19, 2025, it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 19,842,128 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.06 per common share for gross proceeds to the Company of $1,190,527.68. Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to fund the Company's share of expenditures related to the Sisson Project and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the feasibility-stage Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production.

Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com. Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

Andrew Ing

Chairman, President & CEO

