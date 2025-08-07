NORTHCLIFF ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF CANADA FUNDING FOR THE SISSON PROJECT

Government of Canada funding for FS Update and additional engineering

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for funding from Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan") to help advance the Company's Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Critical Minerals Project (the "Sisson Project" or the "Project") in Canada. NRCan will provide contribution funding for up to C$8.214 million in support of the costs for the update of the Feasibility Study ("FS Update") and basic engineering through the Global Partnerships Initiative ("GPI"). The objectives of the work being funded by NRCan are to build on and complement the programs being supported through the US$15 million (~C$20.7 million) in Defense Production Act (DPA) Title III funding awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD"), as detailed in Northcliff's May 1, 2025 release. This initiative supports Canada and U.S. goals to secure supply chains for the critical minerals needed for important manufacturing sectors, including communication technology, aerospace and defense, and clean technology.

Located near tidewater on the southeastern coast of Canada in New Brunswick, the Sisson Project hosts a deposit with the critical minerals tungsten and molybdenum. The Sisson Project has the prospects of becoming an accessible and reliable producer, strengthening and diversifying the supply chain for these two metals used in important industrial, electronic, aerospace and defense applications, and new technologies.

Northcliff expended some $70 million on resource, engineering, environmental and economic studies on the Sisson Project that culminated in a positive Feasibility Study in 2013, as well as the provincial and federal processes since that time that resulted in environmental assessment and other key approvals. The Company is currently focused on advancing the Project through the pre-construction phase with several aspects of the planned pre-construction program in progress. These include the FS Update and basic engineering, which is designed to provide the necessary economic and technical information to support a construction decision. Additionally, detailed project development planning, project finance and offtake engagement activities have been initiated (Northcliff June 26, 2025 news release).

" Canada is a global leader in mining, including the responsibly sourced critical minerals that power our economy for clean energy, digital technologies, and national defence. This federal investment demonstrates Canada's commitment to increasing Canadian mineral production to strengthen domestic supply chains, create Canadian jobs, and make the most of our natural resources, in New Brunswick and across the country ." The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

Andrew Ing, Northcliff's Chairman, President and CEO commented, "Bi-lateral investments by the Canadian and U.S. governments are being made to ensure that the minerals are available to support newly developing technologies as well as maintain security of supply and North American industrial competitiveness. Northcliff has the opportunity to contribute to these key objectives by becoming a reliable, easily accessible, domestic producer of two critical minerals - tungsten and molybdenum. We appreciate this important additional funding from the Canadian government through the GPI, which will complement the DPA Title III award from the U.S. Department of Defense, and welcome the opportunity to work collaboratively with both governments in advancing the Sisson Project towards a construction decision to develop a domestic and resilient supply chain for critical minerals."

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tanya Yang, P.Eng., a Qualified Person who is not independent of the Company.

The Canadian to U.S. dollar exchange rate used in the conversions is US$1 = C$1.38.

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the feasibility-stage Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production.

Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com . Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

