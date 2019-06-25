Northbridge's Silvy Wright elected Chair of the Board of Directors for Insurance Bureau of Canada

"The insurance industry is changing at an unprecedented pace and facing new challenges. As the voice of Canada's property and casualty insurance industry, IBC is uniquely positioned to help address shared concerns and forge solutions to pressing issues," said Silvy Wright, Chair, IBC Board of Directors. "These challenges span from work advancing the country's preparedness for severe weather events, to auto insurance reforms across Canada, to new technologies and industry disruptors. Through IBC, property and casualty insurers will continue engaging governments and stakeholders across Canada to drive changes that will benefit Canadian businesses and consumers. I look forward to continuing this important work and representing the shared values of our industry."

Ms. Wright has been President and CEO of Northbridge since 2011. Before that, she played a pivotal role in building Markel Insurance into Canada's premier trucking insurer, including being President and CEO starting in 2006 after holding other executive positions with the company. Prior to Markel, Ms. Wright held other senior positions in the insurance and financial services industries.

"In her new role as Chair, Ms. Wright brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to IBC, and her work in commercial insurance brings a unique perspective to the role," said Don Forgeron, President and CEO, IBC. "We look forward to working with her to reach our goals of helping consumers and keeping Canada's insurance industry strong and robust. With Ms. Wright's leadership, IBC will continue to advance its strategic priorities with communities, stakeholders and governments across the country."

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up 90% of the property and casualty (P&C) insurance market in Canada. For more than 50 years, IBC has worked with governments across the country to help make affordable home, auto and business insurance available for all Canadians. IBC supports the vision of consumers and governments trusting, valuing and supporting the private P&C insurance industry. It champions key issues and helps educate consumers on how best to protect their homes, cars, businesses and properties.

P&C insurance touches the lives of nearly every Canadian and plays a critical role in keeping businesses safe and the Canadian economy strong. It employs more than 126,000 Canadians, pays $9 billion in taxes and has a total premium base of $54.7 billion.

