FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- North American Rail Solutions is pleased to announce that Steve Schmotzer has joined the company as chief development officer, succeeding David Goretski, who will remain in a senior advisory capacity to support strategic initiatives. Schmotzer brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in transportation, manufacturing and industrial services, with a strong track record of building high-performance teams, driving commercial growth, and leading strategic initiatives across North America.

North American Rail Solutions welcomes Steve Schmotzer as Chief Development Officer

Before joining North American Rail Solutions, Schmotzer served as vice president of sales for the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Eastern Canada at The Greenbrier Companies. During his tenure, he played a key role in developing go-to-market strategy, expanding market presence, negotiating complex commercial agreements and advancing innovative product and service offerings, including new railcar designs and service solutions that generated significant EBITDA and long-term value for the company and its joint venture partners. He also led a successful stretch assignment launching a commercial trailer joint venture producing more than 4,000 units in less than two years.

Schmotzer's career includes leadership roles at Kenworth (PACCAR), Mack Trucks and throughout the commercial truck distribution network where he consistently delivered transformative business results. Known as a business development specialist, he has led underperforming units back to profitability, created international business channels, and improved operational performance through strategic restructuring, sales leadership, market positioning and product development.

"Steve brings a unique set of experience to the North American Rail Solutions team that will help launch our corporate presence into the next phase of growth. We are excited to have him on board," said Tom Lucario, CEO of North American Rail Solutions.

"I'm honored to lead the next chapter for North American Rail Solutions advancing our legacy while redefining innovation in rail infrastructure and services," Schmotzer said. "I join the team at a critical time in its evolution, and look forward to developing and implementing scalable, creative solutions to support our rapid growth and delivering tangible value to our customers."

North American Rail Solutions

In 2021, DFW Capital Partners partnered with the management team of American Track through acquisition and established the parent company, North American Rail Solutions. Now operating from 45+ offices strategically located in the U.S. and Canada, North American Rail Solutions provides mission-critical services to its customers that ensure the safety, compliance, and operability of onsite railway assets. North American Rail Solutions serves a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, petrochemical, mining, agricultural products, food and beverage, basic raw materials, ports, transload facilities, transit, Class 1 and short-line railroads. www.northamericanrailsolutions.com

SOURCE North American Rail Solutions

Lauryn Todaro, [email protected]