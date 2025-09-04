North American Rail Solutions acquires ZA Construction, based in Brandon, Mississippi

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- North American Rail Solutions ("NARS"), a portfolio company of DFW Capital Partners, is pleased to announce a strategic combination with ZA Construction ("ZA") to form the leading provider of railroad related design, maintenance, repair, construction and other support services in the US and Canada.

Headquartered in Brandon Mississippi, ZA is a leading provider of outsourced rail support services to the Class I, shortline, and industrial rail sector in the United States. ZA was founded by Zach Ainsworth in 2010, and built to offer responsive, reliable, solution-focused service capabilities delivered at a pace that minimizes operational disruption for its customers. With this approach, and under Zach's leadership, ZA has cemented itself as a leader in the outsourced rail services sector.

Tom Lucario, President and CEO of North American Rail Solutions, commented: "We are looking forward to partnering with Zach and the whole ZA team, who have built a great American business doing critically important work to keep the nation's Class 1 and short line railroads operating safely and efficiently. We are confident that we can bring strategic direction, valuable capital, shared services and other support to help ZA continue to grow into the leading player in its markets."

Zachary Ainsworth commented: "I am excited about this combination with NARS, which will allow ZA to continue to service our important Class 1, short line and industrial customers, while benefitting from the resources and North American reach of a much larger company. I look forward to being part of the NARS team and expanding the customer base, capabilities and value proposition of the combined business."

In 2021, DFW Capital Partners partnered with the management team of American Track through acquisition and established the parent company, North American Rail Solutions. Now operating from 45+ offices strategically located in the U.S. and Canada, North American Rail Solutions provides mission-critical services to its customers that ensure the safety, compliance, and operability of onsite railway assets. North American Rail Solutions serves a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, petrochemical, mining, agricultural products, food and beverage, basic raw materials, ports, transload facilities, transit, Class 1 and short-line railroads. www.northamericanrailsolutions.com

DFW Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on lower middle-market companies. With ~$2 billion under management, the firm concentrates on service companies, with an emphasis on outsourced business and industrial support services, and healthcare companies. DFW has established a 20+ year track record of success in building leading companies and recognizing attractive returns for its investors. DFW is headquartered in New York, NY and maintains an office in Chevy Chase, MD. Additional information is available on DFW's website at www.dfwcapital.com.

