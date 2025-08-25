North American Rail Solutions appoints Doug Severidt as procurement director

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- North American Rail Solutions is pleased to announce that Doug Severidt has joined the company as procurement director, reporting directly to the VP, of Assets and Procurement. In this role, Severidt will be responsible for developing and implementing procurement strategies that align with the company's growth objectives, while identifying opportunities to reduce cost and risk across the supply chain.

As Procurement Director, Severidt will collaborate closely with vendors, project managers, estimators, operational leaders and other key stakeholders to build scalable, efficient procurement tactics and strategies across North American Rail Solutions' operations in the U.S. and Canada.

Doug brings more than 15 years of experience in procurement and supply chain leadership, with a strong record of driving operational efficiency and financial impact. Most recently, Severidt served as Senior Inventory Manager for SRS Distribution, a $10 billion national building products distributor. In this role, he rebuilt the company's Pool Division replenishment process, shifting from a geographic-based model to a vendor/category-based approach, streamlining the purchasing of more than $400 million in physical inventory and $900 million in annual direct materials spend.

Severidt previously held leadership roles in procurement operations within the hospitality industry as a food service Procurement Director, and as a Chef. He is also a U.S. Army veteran, bringing a disciplined, execution-focused approach to operational leadership.

Severidt will be based in Plano, Texas, and will play a central role in enhancing the company's procurement capabilities and vendor partnerships across North America.

Operating from more than 30 full-service offices strategically located in the U.S. and Canada, North American Rail Solutions (NARS), is the largest and most trusted provider of mission-critical railroad inspection, maintenance, construction, protection and terminal services in North America. NARS supports North America's rail infrastructure in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, petrochemical, mining, agricultural products, food and beverage, basic raw materials, ports, transload facilities, transit, Class 1 and short-line railroads. www.NorthAmericanRailSolutions.com

Lauryn Todaro, [email protected]