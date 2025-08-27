American Track Announces Stacey Posey as Chief Operating Officer

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- American Track, a subsidiary of North American Rail Solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Stacey Posey as its new chief operating officer.

With more than 26 years of leadership experience in operations, corporate strategy, and business development, Posey brings a proven track record of success across the rail industry and beyond. He began his railroad career with CSX Transportation in 2001, where he held positions in both engineering and transportation. He later served as vice president of operations and president/CEO of Montana Rail Link, where he successfully led the company to growth, improved safety performance, and record profitability.

Posey's background also includes leadership roles within OmniTRAX, where he contributed to engineering, operations, and acquisitions, and a tenure in the construction technology sector, where he successfully positioned a software startup for acquisition. Known for his collaborative leadership style, Posey has consistently driven improvements in safety, operations, financial performance, and customer satisfaction across a variety of rail markets and operational environments.

When asked about the appointment, Tom Lucario, CEO of North American Rail Solutions, stated:

"American Track and North American Rail Solutions continue to experience remarkable growth, creating the need to expand our executive group at American Track with outstanding railroad professionals. We could not be happier to have the opportunity to add someone of Stacey's caliber to the team. We look forward to bringing his 'in the field' style of leadership to the broader organization."

Posey's leadership is expected to further support American Track's mission to deliver safe, efficient, and reliable rail solutions to customers across industrial, municipal, and short-line rail networks.

North American Rail Solutions

Operating from more than 30 full-service offices strategically located in the U.S. and Canada, North American Rail Solutions (NARS), is the largest and most trusted provider of mission-critical railroad inspection, maintenance, construction, protection and terminal services in North America. NARS supports North America's rail infrastructure in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, petrochemical, mining, agricultural products, food and beverage, basic raw materials, ports, transload facilities, transit, Class 1 and short-line railroads. www.NorthAmericanRailSolutions.com

American Track

Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, American Track is a subsidiary of North American Rail Solutions, and the leading independent provider of turnkey railroad design, repair, maintenance, construction, inspection, and terminal services for critical rail infrastructure at industrial, short-line, municipal, and logistics sites in the United States. www.AmericanTrack.com

