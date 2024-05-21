FORT WORTH, Texas, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- North American Rail Solutions, through its subsidiary American Track, is proud to announce that it has acquired Strategic Rail, LLC in Tomahawk, WI. The merged companies will continue as American Track. North American Rail solutions is the largest provider of industrial rail inspection, construction, maintenance, terminal and support services in North America.

North American Rail Solutions, through its subsidiary American Track, announces that it acquired Strategic Rail, LLC. Post this American Track Railroad Support Services truck in action!

Strategic Rail, established in 2005 by Dianna and Travis Gustafson, provide various rail support services to Class 1, Short-line and industrial customers to include grapple truck operations, material handling, rail car movements and vegetation control. They have been the dominate provider of these services in the Great Lakes area and beyond. Strategic Rail adds geographic reach in the Great Lakes area and brings American Track expanded railway support service offerings.

When asked about this acquisition, Mike Erekson, COO of American Track, stated: "Strategic Rail is a great addition to American Track and allows us to expand our railway support services to our customers. They are culturally aligned with American Track in so many ways and we are excited to have them as part of our team."

Dianna Gustafson, owner of Strategic rail commented: "Once we met the American Track team, we knew their goals were aligned with our own dreams to provide additional quality services to our customers and offer our staff more advancement options in the future."

North American Rail Solutions

In 2021, DFW Capital Partners partnered with the management team of American Track through acquisition and established the parent company, North American Rail Solutions. Operating from 25 full-service offices strategically located in the U.S. and Canada, North American Rail Solutions provides mission-critical services to its customers that ensure the safety, compliance, and operability of onsite railway assets. North American Rail Solutions serves a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, petrochemical, mining, agricultural products, food and beverage, basic raw materials, ports, transload facilities, transit, Class 1 and short-line railroads. www.NorthAmericanRailSolutions.com

American Track

Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, American Track is the leading independent provider of turnkey railroad design, repair, maintenance, construction, inspection, and terminal services for critical rail infrastructure at industrial, short-line, municipal, and logistics sites in the United States. www.AmericanTrack.com

DFW Capital Partners

DFW Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on lower middle-market companies. With ~$2 billion under management, the firm concentrates on service companies, with an emphasis on outsourced business and industrial support services, and healthcare companies. DFW has established a 20+ year track record of success in building leading companies and recognizing attractive returns for its investors. DFW is headquartered in New York, NY and maintains an office in Chevy Chase, MD. Additional information is available on DFW's website at www.DFWCapital.com.

SOURCE North American Rail Solutions

For further information: Thomas Lucario, [email protected]