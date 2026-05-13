FORT WORTH, Texas, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- North American Rail Solutions ("NARS"), through its subsidiary American Track, is proud to announce that it has acquired Queen City Railroad Construction ("QCRC"). American Track is a sister company to Universal Rail and Tri Innovations within the NARS family of companies. Based in Knoxville, TN, QCRC provides rail maintenance and construction services for industrial and short line customers. Queen City will be integrated into American Track's rail construction group, further expanding its capabilities and geographic reach. The current President, Mark Edmands, will continue to lead the organization following the sale.

When asked about this acquisition, Stacey Posey, COO of American Track, stated: "We are excited to welcome Queen City to the American Track team. Their reputation and leadership make them a strong fit and expand our ability to serve customers across a broader footprint."

Mark Edmands commented: "Our team is excited to join American Track and become part of North American Rail Solutions. The combined experience, capabilities, and national reach of our organizations position us to better serve our customers while creating new opportunities for our employees. I look forward to the road ahead alongside Stacey Posey and the entire American Track team."

Thomas Lucario, CEO of North American Rail Solutions, added: "Bringing Queen City into the American Track platform represents an important step in our continued growth. QCRC's long-standing reputation and deep industry expertise complement our existing capabilities and strengthen our ability to deliver high-quality solutions across North America. Mark and his team will play a key role in advancing our strategy and supporting customers nationwide."

North American Rail Solutions & American Track are excited about our continued growth in the US rail services space.

North American Rail Solutions

In 2021, DFW Capital Partners partnered with the management team of American Track through acquisition, and subsequently established the parent company, North American Rail Solutions. Operating from 50+ strategic locations in the U.S. and Canada, North American Rail Solutions provides mission critical services to its customers that ensure the safety, compliance, and operability of onsite railway assets. North American Rail Solutions serves a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, petrochemical, mining, agricultural products, food and beverage, basic raw materials, ports, transload facilities, transit, Class 1 and short-line railroads. www.NorthAmericanRailSolutions.com

American Track

Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, American Track is a subsidiary of North American Rail Solutions, and the leading independent provider of turnkey railroad design, repair, maintenance, construction, inspection, and terminal services for critical rail infrastructure at industrial, short-line, municipal, and logistics sites in the United States. www.AmericanTrack.com

DFW Capital Partners

DFW is headquartered in New York, NY and maintains an office in Chevy Chase, MD. Additional information is available on DFW's website at www.DFWCapital.com.

SOURCE North American Rail Solutions

Lauryn Todaro, [email protected]