NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- 50 Best reveals North America's 50 Best Restaurants' special award categories and Academy Chairs for its premier year.

Special Award Categories

Champions of Change Award: A celebration of unsung heroes of the hospitality sector who are driving positive action and creating a more inclusive society.

Art of Hospitality Award: A special recognition for excellence in restaurant service and dining experiences.

One To Watch Award: Identifying a rising-star restaurant which the 50 Best organization believes has the potential to feature in a future edition of the North America's 50 Best Restaurants list.

Icon Award: A celebration of an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the hospitality industry.

North America's Best Pastry Chef Award: Highlighting excellence in the fields of desserts and pastry.

North America's Best Sommelier Award: A recognition of an individual displaying innovation, knowledge and customer service in the world of wine.

Chefs' Choice Award: A peer-voted accolade in North America's 50 Best Restaurants program. It honors a chef who has had a positive impact over the last year, as chosen by the chefs leading the restaurants in this year's list.

Sustainable Restaurant Award: This independently audited award champions a restaurant in North America which has demonstrated an outstanding effort towards sustainability.

Best in Destination Awards: The highest-ranked restaurant in each of the eight sub-regions will be named as The Best Restaurant in that respective region.

The Best Restaurant in North America: The No.1 restaurant in the ranking will be named The Best Restaurant in North America, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna.

Academy Chairs

The North America Academy Chairs are chosen for their expertise and networks and are tasked with selecting a panel that ensures a diverse culinary representation.

Adrian Brijbassi, Canada West

Jamila Robinson , USA Northeast

Lesley Chesterman, Canada East

Lyndsay Green , USA Midwest

Mike Jordan, USA South

Renée Suen, Canada Central

Virginia Miller, USA West

Nneka Nurse , Caribbean

More information on North America's 50 Best Restaurants: https://www.theworlds50best.com/northamerica

Media centre:

