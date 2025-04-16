NORTH AMERICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS ANNOUNCES SPECIAL AWARD CATEGORIES AND ACADEMY CHAIRS Français

50 Best

Apr 16, 2025, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- 50 Best reveals North America's 50 Best Restaurants' special award categories and Academy Chairs for its premier year.

Special Award Categories

  • Champions of Change Award: A celebration of unsung heroes of the hospitality sector who are driving positive action and creating a more inclusive society.
  • Art of Hospitality Award: A special recognition for excellence in restaurant service and dining experiences.
  • One To Watch Award: Identifying a rising-star restaurant which the 50 Best organization believes has the potential to feature in a future edition of the North America's 50 Best Restaurants list.
  • Icon Award: A celebration of an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the hospitality industry.
  • North America's Best Pastry Chef Award: Highlighting excellence in the fields of desserts and pastry.
  • North America's Best Sommelier Award: A recognition of an individual displaying innovation, knowledge and customer service in the world of wine.
  • Chefs' Choice Award: A peer-voted accolade in North America's 50 Best Restaurants program. It honors a chef who has had a positive impact over the last year, as chosen by the chefs leading the restaurants in this year's list.
  • Sustainable Restaurant Award: This independently audited award champions a restaurant in North America which has demonstrated an outstanding effort towards sustainability.
  • Best in Destination Awards: The highest-ranked restaurant in each of the eight sub-regions will be named as The Best Restaurant in that respective region.
  • The Best Restaurant in North America: The No.1 restaurant in the ranking will be named The Best Restaurant in North America, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna.

Academy Chairs

The North America Academy Chairs are chosen for their expertise and networks and are tasked with selecting a panel that ensures a diverse culinary representation.

  • Adrian Brijbassi, Canada West
  • Jamila Robinson, USA Northeast
  • Lesley Chesterman, Canada East
  • Lyndsay Green, USA Midwest
  • Mike Jordan, USA South
  • Renée Suen, Canada Central
  • Virginia Miller, USA West
  • Nneka Nurse, Caribbean

More information on North America's 50 Best Restaurants: https://www.theworlds50best.com/northamerica

