LONDON, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- North America's 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, has announced Asmeret Berhe-Lumax, founder and CEO of One Love Community Fridge, as the inaugural recipient of the Champions of Change Award 2025. The Champions of Change Award recognizes and celebrates unsung heroes of the hospitality sector who are driving positive action in their communities and creating blueprints for a more inclusive society. The winner's cause will receive a financial donation from the 50 Best organization, enabling them to continue their vital work.

Berhe-Lumax, an East African-born and Swedish-raised former fashion and beauty executive and entrepreneur, began leveraging her network to rally support in 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. Today, One Love Community Fridge operates 10 community fridges and supports 30 partner fridges across New York City and Seattle—with Los Angeles and Atlanta to follow. They offer free, nutritious food to those in need and advocate for a more sustainable food system where everyone has access to nutrition education and fresh food. As a registered nonprofit, the organization partners with farmers, community gardens, food purveyors, chefs, schools, and allies who share values of dignity and health.

William Drew, Director of Content for North America's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "We are proud to name Asmeret as the inaugural recipient of the Champions of Change Award for North America's 50 Best Restaurants. Through her visionary leadership of One Love Community Fridge, Asmeret has created not just access to fresh, healthy food, but also a powerful community-led movement grounded in inclusion, education, and sustainability. Her work exemplifies the spirit of the Champions of Change Award – grassroots action that drives real, long-term progress in food and society."

Asmeret Berhe-Lumax says, "I am deeply honored and incredibly grateful for this recognition and grant. This support not only amplifies the reach and impact but will also serve as a powerful inspiration for others to join in and contribute. This award is a testament to what's possible when a community comes together. One Love Community Fridge embodies the power of food to nourish, to unite us, and to promote health, healing and collective care rooted in dignity. Small, consistent actions can lead to big, meaningful change."

The inaugural North America's 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony will take place on September 25. For more information visit: https://www.theworlds50best.com/northamerica

