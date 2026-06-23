Norderra Advances Site Preparation to Ready Baie-Comeau Platform for Advanced Industry

BAIE-COMEAU, QC, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Norderra, the transatlantic critical-mineral gateway and multimodal industrial hub in Baie-Comeau, Quebec, will advance the next phase of site-readiness works in June, clearing the way for next-generation industrial deployment on its 3,048-acre platform.

Norderra Multimodal Industrial Hub (CNW Group/BMI Group)

Since acquisition, Norderra has worked closely with the City of Baie-Comeau and the Quebec Ministry of the Environment to reach this milestone, securing the conditions and permits required to redevelop the site. The June works mark the ready-stating phase of that effort: the selective removal of buildings not required for the site's future use, carried out by a contractor selected through a competitive process and following an estimated six-month schedule.

As this phase advances, Norderra's focus turns to positioning the site to support a range of industries including advanced metallurgy, critical minerals and batteries, green energy and hydrogen, bioenergy and forestry bioproducts, high-performance computing, defence, and logistics.

As Hub 3 of BMI's Critical Minerals Corridor, Norderra is pursuing a greater power allocation on the Hydro-Québec grid to attract energy-intensive industries. Clearing the platform now positions Norderra to move qualified operators from plan to deployment as the corridor activates.

The local team will continue sharing updates as work progresses.

About Norderra

Norderra Multimodal Industrial Hub is a 2,800-acre premier industrial platform linking Quebec's Atlantic industrial network and the European-facing transatlantic corridor through a partnership with the Port of Baie-Comeau. Combining robust infrastructure with comprehensive multimodal logistics and Hydro-Québec's low-carbon grid, Norderra offers industrial-scale deployment across multiple sectors.

SOURCE BMI Group

Norderra Contact: Frédéric Alain, Executive Director, [email protected] | 418-293-7830; BMI MediaContact: Olga Patronik, Executive Project Coordinator, [email protected] | 1-888-264-4258