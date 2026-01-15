Locomotive Returns to Iroquois Falls, Abitibi Connex, to Power Large-Scale Development Across Northern Ontario

Locomotive DESX 1305, last used in Iroquois Falls in 2014 by Resolute Forest Products, is now part of Abitibi Connex's growing multimodal logistics operations. Located along major northern shipping routes and offering direct rail access, Abitibi Connex serves as a logistics hub for organizations operating in the natural resources, agriculture, and food sectors.

With its own locomotive, Abitibi Connex can support complex road-to-rail transloading operations, improving the movement of equipment and materials to Northern and remote communities. In the present term, the locomotive will support Pinnacle Logistics Solutions Ltd ., pulling nearly 3,000 railcars over the course of a multi-year contract with Pomerleau for the Weeneebayko Area Health Authority (WAHA) redevelopment project, serving Moosonee and Moose Cree First Nations.

Rail operations on site will be managed by NPS Connex , a full-stack multimodal logistics company and a subsidiary of BMI Group.

The locomotive's return has been welcomed by the community as a visible sign of renewed industrial activity. "For communities like Iroquois Falls, access to short-line rail is critical. Without it, participation in the broader supply chain becomes extremely challenging," said Iroquois Falls Mayor Tory Delaurier.

The return of rail service was made possible through extensive infrastructure repairs completed by Ontario Northland . In October 2025, Ontario Northland finalized upgrades to the 9.89-kilometre rail line from Porquis Junction to Iroquois Falls and will continue providing rail service between Abitibi Connex and the main line.

"Ontario Northland is pleased to restore service along this corridor, reconnecting Iroquois Falls to our rail network," said Chad Evans, Chief Executive Officer at Ontario Northland. "We have a long history of supporting economic growth throughout the region and we look forward to continuing to provide safe, reliable transportation services to businesses and communities for years to come."

In parallel with restarting rail operations, Abitibi Connex is working with Ontario Northland to continue rail safety awareness in the community throughout the year.

"Stop, look, listen. We want everyone--especially young people--to understand how to stay safe around rail infrastructure," said Mike Koteles, Operations Manager at Abitibi Connex. "Active rail operations have not been top of mind for the community for many years, so we are working diligently to ensure everyone is prepared."

The Abitibi Connex locomotive, DESX 1305, has attracted attention from rail enthusiasts. Estimated to have been manufactured in the late 1940s or early 1950s, the engine has appeared on multiple rail fan platforms, reflecting both its history and its renewed purpose.

"The reinstallation of short-line rail access at the Abitibi Industrial Site marks a critical milestone in advancing long-term Northern development," said George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth. "This goes beyond moving goods, it is about showing the world that Northern Ontario is competitive and ready for business."

*Abitibi Connex, officially launched in July 2025, is owned by Iroquois Falls Development Inc., a subsidiary of the BMI Group .

