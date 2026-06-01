Garden River First Nation, Batchewana First Nation, and BMI Group Sign MOU for Baawating Mill Tower Hospitality, Conference, and Cultural Centre in Sault Ste. Marie

BAAWATING/SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Garden River First Nation, Batchewana First Nation, and BMI Group today announced the signing of a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a joint venture partnership to develop a hospitality, conference, and cultural destination at the historic Mill Tower in the Canal District of Sault Ste. Marie.

The proposed development would adaptively reuse the 1895 St. Mary's Paper Mill Tower -- a landmark of Richardsonian Romanesque industrial architecture -- and return it to active public use as a hotel, conference centre, and cultural destination. Located at Baawating, the rapids of the St. Mary's River, the site has long served as a gathering place for the Three Fires Confederacy of Ojibway, Potawatomi, and Odawa peoples and remains a central part of the Canal District's ongoing revitalization.

Statements from the Partners

Batchewana First Nation Chief Mark McCoy

"Batchewana First Nation is proud to be part of a partnership that honors the history, significance, and future potential of Baawitigong. This project represents more than the restoration of a historic landmark; it is an opportunity to create a space that reflects our shared commitment to economic development, cultural revitalization, and meaningful collaboration.

By working together with Garden River First Nation and BMI Group, we are helping to ensure this important site once again becomes a place of gathering, learning, and opportunity for generations to come."

Garden River First Nation Chief Karen Bell

"This Memorandum of Understanding represents more than a development opportunity. It reflects a renewed presence of Garden River First Nation within lands and waters that have always held deep meaning to our people.

For generations, our ancestors lived, travelled, gathered, and exercised stewardship throughout Baawating, 'the place of the rapids.' This area is not only historically significant to our Nation, but spiritually and culturally connected to who we are as Anishinaabe people.

The opportunity to once again occupy this space creates a place where our members and future generations can stand, look across the landscape and sacred waters, and reflect on the enduring relationship our people have maintained with this territory since time immemorial.

Chief Shingwauk carried a vision for his people that future generations would continue to return to Baawating and remain connected to the lands and waters that shaped us. That vision was not simply about presence, but about responsibility.

We carry a sacred responsibility to exercise stewardship of the land and water -- to care for them, protect them, and ensure they remain healthy and abundant for generations to come. This project provides an opportunity to carry that responsibility forward while creating spaces that reconnect our people to place and reaffirm our role as caretakers of these lands and waters.

As Garden River First Nation looks to the future, the prosperity and longevity of our people remain a priority. We see this partnership as creating meaningful opportunities for employment, economic participation, skills development, and long-term community benefit, while demonstrating that economic growth and stewardship can move together in balance.

We move forward with hope, guided by our teachings, our history, and our responsibility to honour the vision of those who came before us while leaving something meaningful for those who come after us."

BMI Group CEO Paul Veldman

"This MOU formalizes a partnership built on shared vision, shared development, and shared opportunity at a site that is close to our hearts," said Paul Veldman, CEO of BMI Group. "We are honored to work alongside Garden River First Nation and Batchewana First Nation to return the Mill Tower to public life."

The Mill Tower joins BMI's broader portfolio of heritage adaptive reuse hospitality developments, which include the redevelopment of Stratford's historic Queens Inn to a 31-room Marriott Tribute Hotel, the renovation of the Quebec Lodge to the Lodge at Red Rock, as well as the re-launch of the Red Rock Inn.

BMI Group Director of Indigenous Initiatives Darrin Spence

"This project is much more than the redevelopment of a historic site; it also represents a milestone partnership between Batchewana First Nation and Garden River First Nation.

I am incredibly honoured to have helped facilitate this opportunity to build prosperity for our people. Building meaningful relationships with Indigenous communities and fostering economic reconciliation is why I joined BMI, and this project truly demonstrates that commitment."

Further details will be shared jointly by the partners as planning progresses.

About Batchewana First Nation

Batchewana First Nation (BFN) is an ambitious and entrepreneurial community committed to developing strong partnerships while honouring Indigenous culture and long-standing responsibilities. Guided by the Seven Grandfather Teachings, BFN strives toward self-determination for Anishinaabe peoples. With respect for the wisdom of Elders and the future of youth, Batchewana First Nation is building a strong and healthy Nation rooted in respect for all creation.

About Garden River First Nation

In 1850, the Ojibways of Garden River occupied the entire areas of Sault Ste. Marie and Echo Bay. Together with fellow Ojibway communities throughout the Algoma, Nipissing, and Sudbury regions, Garden River First Nation played an instrumental role in the finalization of the Robinson-Huron Treaty.

The Nation is proud of its historic contributions during the War of 1812, when Chief Shingwaukouse fought alongside Chief Tecumseh and General Brock in defense of Canada. Many community members also enlisted during the First and Second World Wars in defense of freedom and country.

Today, Garden River First Nation continues to honour its history and contributions to Canada's development while building a strong future for generations to come.

About BMI Group

BMI Group is a Canadian redevelopment company specializing in the acquisition and transformation of idled pulp-and-paper mill sites into deployment-ready, multi-sector platforms. BMI works in partnership with communities, governments, and industry to unlock the value of underutilized land and infrastructure.

SOURCE BMI Group

Media Contacts: Batchewana First Nation, Alex Syrettte, [email protected]; Garden River First Nation, Cheyenne Nolan, [email protected], 706-946-6300 ext 233; Evan Belleau, [email protected], 705-946-6300 ext 225; BMI Group, Olga Patronik, Executive Project Coordinator, [email protected], 1-888-264-4258