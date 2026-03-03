BMI and Plum Gas Solutions Partner on CNG Facility to Supply Fuel to Industrial and Mining Customers

TORONTO, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - BMI Group has announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Plum Gas Solutions at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Conference (PDAC) to pursue the development of a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) facility at the former pulp mill site in Prince Albert, now operated under BMI as Tellentia Inc.

The proposed facility would utilize an existing natural gas pipeline crossing the property, with a new branch connection to support a high-capacity CNG fill station. The project is intended to supply fuel to nearby industrial and mining operations.

"Working with BMI allows us to accelerate our deployment by building on existing infrastructure," said Mark Hill, Vice President of Corporate Development at Plum Gas Solutions. "Together, we will offer a practical fueling solution tailored to the needs of industrial customers across the region."

CNG is widely used by industrial and mining operations that may not have immediate access to pipeline gas, as a cleaner and more cost-effective alternative to propane, diesel, bunker fuel, and other physical fuels, including coal and petroleum coke, supporting burners, dryers, heavy-duty haul trucks and onsite power generation systems. Many industrial operations across eastern and northern Saskatchewan and Manitoba operate partially or fully off-grid and depend on trucked fuel for energy security.

"This project reflects BMI's approach to repurposing industrial sites to support long-term regional growth," said Paul Veldman, CEO of BMI Group. "By leveraging the existing pipeline at the Prince Albert site, we can provide a locally sourced fuel solution to support industrial and mining operations here in Saskatchewan."

With access to significant natural gas capacity, BMI and Plum Gas Solutions aim to support multiple operations across the region.

The proposed development remains subject to feasibility assessments, commercial agreements, and all required regulatory approvals.

About the BMI Group

The BMI Group is a Canadian industrial redevelopment company specializing in the acquisition and conversion of offline pulp and paper sites into deployment-ready hubs that accelerate time-to-revenue, lower entry CAPEX, and de-risk large-scale industrial investment.

Heavy power, rail-and-marine logistics, and fully serviced infrastructure connecting Canadian resources and operators to domestic and global markets.

About Plum Gas Solutions

Plum Gas Solutions has been a trusted virtual pipeline operator and manufacturer of natural gas equipment across Canada and the United States for over 15 years. Plum supports customers with end-to-end services including virtual pipeline logistics, site engineering, remote monitoring, and 24/7 field support. With a focus on safety, innovation, and uptime, Plum helps industrial and energy operators meet performance goals and reduce emissions.

