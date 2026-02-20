MIRABEL, QC, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Investissement Ray Junior announces the launch of its new commercial complex located in Cité Mirabel, near Highway 15. Designed as a true living space, the project combines modernity, accessibility, and well-being at the heart of a rapidly growing sector.

Established within the dynamic environment of Cité Mirabel, which includes more than 3,500 residential units as well as schools and numerous services, the Nordea Complex will help structure and strengthen the commercial offering of Domaine Vert Nord.

Nordea Cité Mirabel - A New Modern Commercial Hub at the Heart of Domaine Vert Nord

The complex will include two buildings:

Building B: 25,200 sq. ft. over two floors

Building D: 9,172 sq. ft. on one floor

More than 190 parking spaces are planned to ensure simple and functional access.

The spaces, available for pre-leasing, will accommodate a variety of retail businesses and services: retail, restaurants, healthcare, and professional services, in a complementary and balanced approach.

A Business Opportunity in Mirabel

Nordea represents a strategic opportunity for entrepreneurs and professionals looking to establish their business in Mirabel. Located in a growing residential sector and benefiting from increased visibility, the project offers a modern, flexible environment conducive to business growth.

About Investissement Ray Junior

Founded by Ray Junior Courtemanche, Investissement Ray Junior is a major real estate development player on Montreal's North Shore, particularly in Cité Mirabel. The company stands out through its large-scale projects, innovation, and strong commitment to the community.

