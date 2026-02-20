MIRABEL, QC, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Following the official announcement by the City of Mirabel regarding its intention to submit a bid to host the 2031 Canada Winter Games, the Mōrea Water Park project today confirms its intention to host the Athletes' Village at the heart of its complex currently under development in Cité Mirabel.

A major recreational and tourism project representing a private investment estimated between $175 and $200 million, Mōrea stands out as a strategic infrastructure to support Mirabel's and the Laurentians region's bid.

A Central and Structuring Site for the Games

As highlighted in the official letter regarding the strategic importance of the Mōrea project within the framework of the 2031 Canada Games, the complex would become the operational hub of the Athletes' Village during the three weeks of the event.

The Mōrea site will include:

Two hotels totaling 640 room

A 68,000 sq. ft. convention center/performance hall

Integrated dining and service spaces

A 1,400-space multi-level parking facility

The two hotels will be able to accommodate more than 1,350 athletes and coaches from all provinces and territories across Canada, ensuring full occupancy and optimized logistics throughout the event.

A Major Economic Driver for the Region

The Canada Games generate significant economic benefits. During the last edition, economic spinoffs exceeded $250 million.

The City of Mirabel's Economic Development Department has confirmed its support for the Mōrea project, highlighting its structuring impact and positive benefits for the community.

The National Assembly of Québec has also expressed its official support for the project, recognizing its strategic importance for the economic and tourism development of the region.

Beyond accommodations, the integrated convention center could serve as the Games House, hosting media activities, official meetings, and strategic operations.

The project also integrates:

Water recovery and recycling systems

Optimized energy efficiency

Strategic traffic and parking management

A sustainable development vision aligned with regional objectives

A Long-Term Vision for Mirabel and the Laurentians

"Mōrea was designed as a four-season destination capable of hosting national and international events. Hosting the Athletes' Village for the 2031 Canada Games fits perfectly with our vision: to make Mirabel a major recreational, tourism, and event hub in Canada," said Ray Junior Courtemanche, project promoter.

In addition to supporting Mirabel's bid, integrating the Athletes' Village within the Mōrea complex will leave a lasting legacy in terms of hotel, tourism, and event infrastructure for the region.

About Mōrea Water Park

Located at Exit 28 of Highway 15, in Cité Mirabel, Mōrea is an integrated complex including:

A four-season indoor water park

Two hotels

A convention center and performance hall

Retail and dining spaces

Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2026, with an opening planned for 2029.

