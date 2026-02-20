MIRABEL, QC, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Investissement Ray Junior, led by visionary entrepreneur Ray Junior Courtemanche, officially announces the opening of commercial opportunities related to the future Mōrea Water Park, a large-scale recreational tourism project located in the heart of Cité Mirabel.

With an estimated private investment between $175 and $200 million, Mōrea Water Park will become the largest four-season indoor water park in Canada.

A Signature Project for Cité Mirabel and the North Shore

Strategically located in Cité Mirabel, this multifunctional complex will transform the region into a major tourism destination in Quebec and across Canada.

The project will include:

20 innovative water slides

A RocketBLAST water coaster

The HIVE slide (first in Canada)

A multi-lane RallyRACER

A family Tornado 60

A lazy river

Family and children's zones

Two hotels totaling approximately 640 rooms

A convention center and performance venue of 68,000 sq. ft.

Restaurants, boutiques, and spa

A 1,400-space multi-level parking structure

Mōrea Water Park is part of a comprehensive destination vision: entertainment, business tourism, accommodations, and immersive experiences, 12 months a year, to have more informations : https://youtu.be/JwjgeIpXUYs?si=KthzJPq6ljGPDJyT

A Strategic Commercial Opportunity

As part of the development of Mōrea Water Park, Investissement Ray Junior is officially opening the door to partners, retailers, restaurateurs, suppliers, and businesses wishing to associate with this unique project in Canada.

Opportunities include:

Commercial spaces and specialty boutiques

Innovative restaurant concepts

Hotel and corporate partnerships

Specialized suppliers in leisure, entertainment, and tourism

With anticipated significant foot traffic and the strategic positioning of Cité Mirabel, the project represents an exceptional opportunity for visibility and growth.

Visionary Leadership

"Mōrea is not simply a water park. It is a signature destination that will position Mirabel and Quebec on the map of major North American recreational tourism projects," says Ray Junior Courtemanche, President of Investissement Ray Junior.

"We are looking for ambitious partners who want to be part of this historic venture."

A Responsible and Sustainable Project

Mōrea Water Park will integrate advanced water filtration and recycling systems (estimated recovery between 80% and 90%), as well as a design focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, notably through its innovative multi-level parking structure.

This development will generate approximately 1,000 direct jobs and significant economic benefits for the Mirabel region and Greater Montreal.

INTERESTED BUSINESSES: NOW IS THE TIME TO ACT

Companies and partners interested in positioning themselves within the development of Mōrea Water Park at Cité Mirabel are invited to contact the Investissement Ray Junior team immediately.

Space is limited, and strategic discussions are already underway.

To submit your commercial interest: [email protected] & [email protected]

About Investissement Ray Junior

Founded by Ray Junior Courtemanche, Investissement Ray Junior is a major real estate development player on Montreal's North Shore, particularly in Cité Mirabel. The company stands out for its large-scale projects, innovation, and commitment to the community.

Information : Chloé Courtemanche, Directrice Marketing, [email protected], 514-433-5355