New partnership will permit Norbec to expand its operations

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Norbec Inc. ("Norbec" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of insulated metal panels and walk-in coolers and freezers since 1982, is pleased to announce a significant investment in its share capital by Sagard Private Equity Canada ("Sagard PE").

"There is a strong fit between Sagard's reputation and profile, and Norbec's mission and core values," stated Norbec President Jan Lembregts. "We appreciate the Sagard team's extensive network and expertise, and their investment horizon. This new partnership will permit us to expand our operations."

"We are proud to partner with Norbec's highly experienced management team to pursue the company's strategic priorities by further expanding its operations in target regions through ongoing projects and new initiatives," said Marie-Claude Boisvert, Partner and Head of Sagard PE. "We are convinced this new collaboration will have a positive outcome for all Norbec stakeholders, including the company's employees, customers and suppliers."

The Norbec management team will be the leading shareholder group, along with Desjardins Capital, Sagard and Norbec's founder. There is strong alignment between all shareholders to continue to build a best-in-class business.

Norbec's headquarters will remain in Boucherville, Quebec.

"Despite our ongoing pattern of rapid growth, we will ensure that Norbec's values of customer experience, respect, collaboration, engagement and innovation remain the foundation of our business strategy and our success," added Mr. Lembregts. "We are very grateful for the loyalty and hard work of our 325 employees who are part of the Norbec family. Our core purpose of contributing to a more sustainable world with premium insulated solutions will continue to guide us."

About Norbec

Norbec manufactures prefabricated cold rooms, insulated doors and insulated metal panels for building envelopes. Founded in 1982, Norbec has earned an enviable reputation as a leader in numerous sectors, including supermarkets, restaurants, food processing plants, refrigerated warehouses, hospitals, and research centres. Norbec's success is built on its high-quality products, exceptional service, and commitment to innovation.

About Sagard Private Equity Canada

Launched in 2021, Sagard PE focuses on Canadian middle-market opportunities, partnering with management and other like-minded investors to help companies accelerate their growth trajectory to become Canadian champions and market leaders. With offices in Montreal and Toronto and a focus across Canada, Sagard PE is currently deploying its first fund by leveraging the team's 25+ years of experience in private equity investing in North America and Europe and the resources of Sagard's Value Creation Team and global ecosystem.

About Desjardins Capital

Nearly 50 years strong, Desjardins Capital's mission to contribute to the prosperity of individuals and communities by investing in the growth of Quebec businesses. With assets under management of $3 billion as of June 30, 2023, Desjardins Capital contributes to the longevity of more than 770 companies, cooperatives and funds in various sectors of activity from all regions of the province. In addition to contributing to socio-economic development, productivity and the adoption of sustainable practices, this subsidiary of Desjardins Group offers entrepreneurs access to a broad business network, enabling them to be accompanied and supported in their projects.

SOURCE Norbec

For further information: Serge Vallières, NATIONAL, [email protected]