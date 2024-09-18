This strategic location will better serve the Ontario and U.S. markets, creating new jobs and economic opportunity in Middlesex County

STRATHROY, ON, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Norbec, a leading North American manufacturer of insulated metal panels, walk-in coolers, and freezers, announced the grand opening of its new $45 million manufacturing plant in Strathroy, Ontario. This milestone marks Norbec's first plant in Ontario and the third in Canada, alongside its well-established facilities in Boucherville and Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec.

Middlesex County is home to a well-trained and experienced workforce, and the right support necessary for advanced manufacturing operations to thrive. Once fully operational, the new plant will create 70 new, meaningful jobs for local workers – from plant managers to production operators, engineers, and maintenance staff.

"Norbec is committed to being an employer of choice, offering our employees a modern and comfortable workplace that embodies our commitment to quality and innovation, and we are immensely proud to be opening our first plant in Ontario today," said Jan Lembregts, President of Norbec. "With its proximity to London and Sarnia, this new plant will establish Norbec as a go-to local supplier in Ontario and help establish Middlesex County as a leader in specialized architectural manufacturing. This facility represents a significant step in our growth strategy, allowing us to better serve our customers in Ontario and the booming Midwest U.S. markets."

A new era of growth and innovation

The $45 million investment in this ultramodern facility underscores Norbec's commitment to expanding its presence in Ontario, and to meeting the increasing demand for high-performance insulated solutions. This expansion is a crucial step in Norbec's growth strategy, aimed at better serving customers with an innovative and broader product range.

"Ontario is the manufacturing powerhouse of the nation, and Norbec's decision to launch their first facility in Ontario demonstrates that our government is fostering the right conditions for growth, and more good-paying jobs for our province's talented workforce," said Effie J. Triantafilopoulos, MPP for Oakville North—Burlington and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "Our government was proud to support Norbec's investment with $1.5M from our Regional Development Program. The cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities of this new facility will help to establish Middlesex County as a leader in specialized architectural manufacturing and allow Norbec to become a go-to local supplier to Ontario and northern U.S. markets."

Norbec by the numbers:

The new manufacturing plant is equivalent to approximately 2.7 American football fields (156,000 square feet).

Over 400 people were involved in building the new Strathroy-Caradoc facility.

It took 14 months to complete the plant construction.

Norbec currently employs approximately 350 people. Once fully operational, this new plant will create 70 new, fulltime jobs, bringing the number of North American employees to more than 400 by Fall 2024.

A total of 79 containers were needed to transport the new fully automated production line components from Italy .

. Since its creation, Norbec has produced nearly 100 million panels.

Norbec has supplied insulation panels for many large-scale projects, including: Woodbine Theatre in Etobicoke , the Molson Coors Canada building in Quebec , the Telus Stadium at Université Laval in Quebec , the new Lactalis refrigerated and frozen products distribution center in Oshawa , and the Magellan Aerospace building in Mississauga .

, the Molson Coors Canada building in , the Telus Stadium at Université in , the new Lactalis refrigerated and frozen products distribution center in , and the Magellan Aerospace building in . The newest Robert Transport refrigerated warehouse in Quebec is made up of 600,000 square feet of panels – the highest amount of any Norbec project in the country.

is made up of 600,000 square feet of panels – the highest amount of any Norbec project in the country. Norbec has been named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the past three years.

Additional quotes:

"I am delighted to support the opening of Norbec's first Ontario facility right here in our community. This state-of-the-art factory represents a substantial investment and will bring 70 high-skilled jobs to the area. The arrival of Norbec not only strengthens our local economy but also underscores our region's potential as a hub for specialized manufacturing. We eagerly anticipate the positive impact and opportunities this new facility will create for our residents and businesses." Steve Pinsonneault , MPP for Lambton - Kent - Middlesex .





facility right here in our community. This state-of-the-art factory represents a substantial investment and will bring 70 high-skilled jobs to the area. The arrival of Norbec not only strengthens our local economy but also underscores our region's potential as a hub for specialized manufacturing. We eagerly anticipate the positive impact and opportunities this new facility will create for our residents and businesses." "Strathroy-Caradoc is pleased to welcome Norbec to our community. Their significant investment is a strong indicator of the health of our region. On behalf of the Municipality congratulations to Norbec and we look forward to a long relationship."

Colin Grantham , Mayor of Strathroy-Caradoc





"It's an exciting time for us as we launch this new facility in Strathroy – this site represents the future of manufacturing at Norbec and the insulated metal panel industry. We are designing a highly automated operation, and we look forward to the innovation that will take place here. As we build our team, we're very grateful we set roots in such a talented community, and we know we'll deliver for Norbec, Strathroy and beyond."

Simon Hogervorst , Norbec Strathroy Plant Manager

– this site represents the future of manufacturing at Norbec and the insulated metal panel industry. We are designing a highly automated operation, and we look forward to the innovation that will take place here. As we build our team, we're very grateful we set roots in such a talented community, and we know we'll deliver for Norbec, and beyond."

About Norbec:

Founded in 1982, Norbec has built a strong reputation as a leader in the manufacture of prefabricated cold rooms, insulated doors, and insulated metal panels for various applications, including supermarkets, restaurants, food processing plants, refrigerated warehouses, hospitals, and research centers. Norbec's success is attributed to its high-quality products, exceptional service, and dedication to innovation and sustainability.

Opening event highlights:

The Norbec Opening Event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided tours of the facility, and presentations from Norbec's leadership team, local dignitaries, and industry experts. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness firsthand the advanced manufacturing processes and the new capabilities that this plant brings to the industry.

We would like to extend our sincere thanks to our gold sponsors, ArcelorMittal, Huntsman, Kason, and SAIP, for their invaluable support in making this event possible.

Media interested in attending the grand opening can contact the names at the bottom of this release for more information.

SOURCE Norbec

For more information, please visit Norbec's website or contact: Laurence Roy, Marketing Manager, Email: [email protected], Phone: 514-662-5413; Kaleigh Ambrose, Account Director, Hill & Knowlton, Email: [email protected], Phone: 437-980-2839