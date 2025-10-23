Presented by Music Canada, the annual ceremony took place at Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, in Calgary, AB on May 15, 2025

Key moments from the event included a surprise video appearance from the legendary, Céline Dion

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) proudly announces that The 2025 Canadian Music Hall of Fame Ceremony Presented By Music Canada is available to stream today on CBC Gem and globally on CBC Music's YouTube .

L to R: Glass Tiger, Maestro Fresh Wes, Loreena McKennitt, Ginette Reno, Dan Hill, Sum 41 (CNW Group/CARAS)

Earlier this year it was announced that multi-talented industry legend Dan Hill , grande dame of Québec song Ginette Reno , Rock superstars Glass Tiger , eclectic Celtic singer/songwriter/composer Loreena McKennitt , would be joining Pop-Punk icons Sum 41 , and 2024 Canadian Music Hall of Fame Inductee and Hip-Hop pioneer, Maestro Fresh Wes for their astounding contributions to Canada's music history.

The unforgettable Ceremony took place at Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, in Calgary on May 15, 2025. Hosted by multiple JUNO Award-winning Canadian country icon, Paul Brandt the ceremony opened with a land acknowledgement and a performance of Tatawâw by Mackenzie Kamâmak Brown. This was followed by once-in-a-lifetime performances from each Inductee. Dan Hill performed his iconic hit, "Sometimes When We Touch", with the Lily String Quartet, Loreena McKennitt supported by her band performed her beautiful rendition of "Lady of Shallot", Ginette Reno left the audience in awe with her showstopping performance of "Je ne suis qu'une chanson", and Glass Tiger closed out the ceremony with their crowd pleasing medley of hits including "Diamond Sun", "Someday" and "Don't Forget Me".

During the induction, renowned Canadian superstar Céline Dion appeared in a surprise video tribute to honour her great musical inspiration, Ginette Reno, offering touching insights on Reno's impact both in Québec and the international sphere.

The National Music Centre is the permanent home of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, where music fans can see, learn, and interact with the legacy of Canada's music icons. NMC features exhibitions that are updated annually to reflect the latest inductees and a permanent gallery space dedicated to past honourees. A new exhibition celebrating the Class of 2025 is on now until June 2026, featuring memorabilia, instruments, artifacts, and more from Dan Hill, Ginette Reno, Glass Tiger, and Loreena McKennitt.

About CARAS

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is a not-for-profit organization created to preserve and enhance the Canadian music industry and promote higher artistic and industry standards. CARAS' mandate is comprised of four key pillars: Educate through our music education charity, MusiCounts, programs and initiatives; Develop emerging artists through mentorship and development programs; Celebrate Canadian artists with year-round JUNO Awards showcasing; and Honour music industry icons through the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

