CIBC's Hratch Panossian Appointed as Chair of the Canadian Bankers Association Board

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) is pleased to announce that Hratch Panossian has been appointed Chair of the CBA's Board of Directors, effective immediately, for a two-year term ending in 2028.

Mr. Panossian is Senior Executive Vice-President and Group Head of Personal and Business Banking at CIBC and was previously its Chief Financial Officer. Over his career, he has worked at leading financial institutions across Retail Banking, Payments, Finance, Strategy & Corporate Development, and Risk Management.

"Canada's banks play a vital role in supporting individuals, families, businesses, and communities across our country. All of us at the CBA Board remain committed to ensuring our country has a strong, secure and competitive banking sector that benefits all Canadians, Canadian businesses, and the Canadian economy," said Mr. Panossian. "At this critical time for our country, we will continue working closely with government and regulators to uphold these standards and safeguard the financial well-being of all Canadians."

Mr. Panossian succeeds Erminia (Ernie) Johannson, Senior Advisor, North American Personal & Business Banking, Bank of Montreal, who served as Chair for the past two years.

"We are deeply grateful for Ernie's strategic guidance, leadership, and insight as we worked together to ensure Canadians and the Canadian economy would enjoy the benefits of a strong, stable industry that supports Canadians' prosperity. She has made a tremendous impact," said Anthony G. Ostler, President and Chief Executive Officer, CBA. "We look forward to working with Hratch and are confident that his deep experience and forward-looking vision will help guide Canada's banks as we continue to collaborate in building a strong, inclusive economy that benefits all Canadians."

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca

Follow the CBA on X: @CdnBankers

Follow the CBA on LinkedIn

SOURCE Canadian Bankers Association

Ethan Teclu, Manager, Media Relations, Canadian Bankers Association, [email protected]