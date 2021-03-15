TORONTO, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Recognizing diligent police work while fighting financial crimes and protecting bank employees and customers, the Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Award (CBLEA) is the banking sector's way of honouring members of law enforcement who go above and beyond the call of duty. The Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) is now accepting nominations for the 2021 awards from banks and Canadian law enforcement agencies. All nominations must be submitted to the CBA by May 3, 2021.

"We're proud to recognize the exceptional work of police officers and their longstanding collaboration with banks to protect Canadian banking customers in both the cyber and physical worlds," said Adrian White, Director of Financial Crimes, CBA. "Banks work as a team with law enforcement across the country in our common fight against all manner of financial crimes. We welcome nominations for members of police services in Canada that have made outstanding efforts in the last year to counter increasingly complex fraud and security issues."

Eligibility

The CBLEA can be presented to a sworn member of law enforcement, including Special Constables and sworn auxiliary Peace Officers, for exceptional achievement in an investigation involving Canadian banks. Officers can be awarded for either an Individual or a Group (Team) achievement. The criteria for nominations are as follows:

: This award is presented to a sworn member of law enforcement for a unique investigation (not just high profile) involving a bank. The officer has displayed exceptional diligence in order to overcome obstacles and extenuating circumstances. This award may also be presented in cases where the officer knowingly placed themselves at great risk (threat of serious bodily harm or death, imminent danger, etc.) during the protection of life involving a bank employee, customer or bank property. Group (Team): This award is presented to sworn members of law enforcement working in a group/taskforce/team investigation involving one or more Canadian banks. The results of the investigation demonstrate exemplary performance in overcoming extraordinary circumstances resulting in a successful conclusion to the investigation. Examples could include investigations for robbery against a bank (branch) where employees and customers may be at risk, or fraudulent acts against a bank or banks, by an organized criminal group.

Additional information about the nomination process and eligibility, as well as a list of past award recipients, can be found on the CBA website. Nominations may be submitted by members of law enforcement or bank security personnel. All completed nomination forms should be sent to [email protected] for consideration.

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca.

For further information: For information on the nomination process: Adrian White, Director, Financial Crimes, Canadian Bankers Association, [email protected] or [email protected]; For media inquiries: Mathieu Labrèche, Director, Media Strategy, Canadian Bankers Association, [email protected]

