NOMINATE OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTIONS TO HEALTH SCIENCES, POLICY, AND RESEARCH BY JULY 15, 2024

OTTAWA, ON, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Health Research Foundation (HRF) of Innovative Medicines Canada is excited to announce that nominations for this year's prestigious HRF Medal of Honour are open. This award recognizes remarkable individuals whose contributions have enhanced Canadians' lives and advanced health knowledge in Canada and abroad.

Nominations for this year’s prestigious HRF Medal of Honour are open. This award recognizes remarkable individuals whose contributions have enhanced Canadians’ lives and advanced health knowledge in Canada and abroad. (CNW Group/Innovative Medicines Canada)

"For 60 years, the HRF has proudly recognized brilliant Canadians whose health-care contributions have made a true difference in the world," said Mel Cappe, Chair of the HRF Board of Directors. "We are looking forward to reviewing the nominations and seeing the incredible work this year's applicants have done to advance knowledge in health sciences and improve Canadian health care."

The award recipient will receive $20,000 to donate to a research-based Canadian academic institution of their choice and will be presented with the Medal of Honour at the HRF Awards Reception on November 19 in Toronto.

"The Medal of Honour is more than just an award. It's a testament to the dedication and groundbreaking innovations of remarkable individuals," said Bettina Hamelin, President of Innovative Medicines Canada. "We look forward to celebrating the remarkable achievements of this year's recipient at the Awards Reception later this year."

The HRF has proudly celebrated advancements in health research since 1945 when it awarded the first Medal of Honour to Sir Alexander Fleming for the discovery of penicillin. The following year, the second recipient was esteemed Canadian medical scientist Dr. Charles Best for the co-discovery of insulin. Other notable Medal of Honour winners include the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney for his contributions to the Canadian health-care system and, most recently, Dr. Kenneth Rockwood for his research on improving care for older adults and people living with dementia.

To nominate an outstanding individual, complete the nomination form at hrf-frs.com/awards by July 15. For more information on the HRF, visit: hrf-frs.com.

About the Health Research Foundation

The Health Research Foundation (HRF) of Innovative Medicines Canada is a non-profit organization that invests in Canadian academic health research and promotes the value of research-driven health innovation in Canada. The HRF is one of the leading private health foundations in the country and its contributions help prevent illness, treat disease, and improve Canada's health-care systems. The organization is committed to addressing health challenges through research excellence, stakeholder partnerships and the advancement of public policy.

About Innovative Medicines Canada

Innovative Medicines Canada is the national association representing the voice of Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. The association advocates for policies that enable the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative medicines and vaccines to improve the lives of all Canadians and supports the members' commitment to being a valued partner in the Canadian health-care system. The association represents 48 companies that invest nearly $1.4 billion in R&D annually, fueling Canada's knowledge-based economy, while contributing $8 billion to Canada's economy. Guided by the Code of Ethical Practices, all members work with governments, private payers, health-care professionals, and stakeholders in a highly ethical manner.

SOURCE Innovative Medicines Canada

For further information: Marise Varanda, Director, Media Relations & Content, Telephone: 613-462-5369, E-mail: [email protected]