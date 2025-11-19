OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Gaby Bourbara, President of AstraZeneca Canada, as Chair of its Board of Directors.

With more than two decades of leadership experience in the Canadian and global biopharmaceutical industry, Mr. Bourbara is known for his collaborative approach and belief in the power of science to transform lives.

"Gaby brings deep experience, trusted relationships, and an unwavering commitment to collaboration," said Dr. Bettina Hamelin, President & CEO of Innovative Medicines Canada. "His leadership will help IMC and our members continue to deliver meaningful progress for patients and strengthen Canada's health and economic future."

As Chair, Mr. Bourbara will guide IMC's work to accelerate patient access to innovative medicines and vaccines, and to reinforce the life sciences sector as a key driver of Canada's economy.

"I'm honoured to take on this role at such a pivotal moment for our industry," said Gaby Bourbara, Chair of the Board, IMC. "Canada has an exceptional foundation of world-class research and talent. Building on those strengths, our industry plays a vital role in supporting the health of Canadians and the health of the Canadian economy. We need to accelerate partnerships across government, clinician, and patient communities, so we can continue to bring new treatments to patients sooner and build a stronger environment for research and investment as a global leader in life sciences.

Mr. Bourbara succeeds Brigitte Nolet, President & CEO of Roche Canada Pharma, who served as Chair from 2023 to 2025.

About Innovative Medicines Canada

Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) is the national association representing Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. IMC advocates for policies that enable the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative medicines and vaccines to improve the lives of all Canadians. It also champions its members' commitment to being trusted partners in the Canadian healthcare system. IMC members invest $3.2 billion in R&D annually, fueling Canada's knowledge-based economy and contributing $18.4 billion per year to the Canadian economy. Guided by the Code of Ethical Practices, all members work with governments, private payers, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders in a highly ethical manner.

