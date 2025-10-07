TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) applauds the Government of Ontario for its pioneering announcement of the Funding Accelerated for Specific Treatments (FAST) Program, a new initiative designed to significantly reduce the time it takes for patients to access high-priority medicines.

Minister of Health Sylvia Jones unveiled the FAST Program earlier today with an initial focus on oncology treatments. The new framework is expected to deliver life-saving therapies to cancer patients up to a full year earlier, following Health Canada approval and a positive funding recommendation.

"This is a transformational moment for patients in Ontario," said Bettina Hamelin, President & CEO, IMC. "By prioritizing timely access to critical treatments, the government is setting a new national standard for patient-centred healthcare and demonstrating strong leadership in modernizing access to innovation."

IMC is proud to have played an active role in the evolution of the FAST Program, which exemplifies how collaboration and partnership can drive meaningful change in the healthcare system. In support of this effort, IMC has published an open letter to Premier Ford and Minster Jones, which can be read here.

Ontario's leadership comes at a crucial time. Canada currently ranks last among G7 countries in the time it takes to access new innovative medicines. The FAST Program sends a signal that progress is possible, and it's happening now thereby improving health outcomes and strengthening Ontario's position as a premier global hub for life sciences innovation.

"This milestone is proof that collaboration and bold action can deliver real results for patients," Dr. Hamelin added. "We look forward to working with the government to expand the FAST Program to other therapeutic areas and to support similar efforts across the country."

About Innovative Medicines Canada

Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) is the national association representing Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. IMC advocates for policies that enable the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative medicines and vaccines to improve the lives of all Canadians. It also champions its members' commitment to being trusted partners in the Canadian healthcare system. IMC represents 47 member companies that invest $3.2 billion in R&D annually, fueling Canada's knowledge-based economy and contributing $18.4 billion per year to the Canadian economy. Guided by the Code of Ethical Practices, all members work with governments, private payers, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders in a highly ethical manner.

