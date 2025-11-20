OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) and Roche Canada are proud to announce the creation of the Brigitte Nolet Scholarship for Indigenous Pathways into Life Sciences. The $50,000 gift to York University's Faculty of Health honours Brigitte Nolet's exceptional leadership as Chair of IMC's Board of Directors and her lasting contributions to Canada's life sciences sector.

"This initiative is deeply meaningful to me because it expands paths for communities to pursue careers in the life sciences and shape the future of health," said Brigitte Nolet, President & CEO, Roche Canada Pharma. "By supporting Indigenous students in exploring health and life sciences, we hope to build a more representative, conscious, and connected healthcare ecosystem in Canada."

This scholarship will serve as a launchpad for Indigenous students by supporting them with full journey financial support that includes mentorship, land-based learning and practices, and guided opportunities to explore the health sciences.

"Brigitte's leadership as Chair of the IMC Board has accelerated access to medicines for thousands of Canadians through her unwavering commitment to collaboration and inclusion across Canada's life sciences ecosystem," said Dr. Bettina Hamelin, President & CEO, IMC. "This scholarship reflects her belief that innovation can only thrive when more voices and perspectives are part of the conversation. Supporting Indigenous students in health and life sciences builds a stronger, more equitable foundation for our collective future."

York's Faculty of Health is creating leaders and partners for a healthy and just 21st century world. Through teaching and research excellence, and together with community partners – locally and globally – the Faculty strives to build a healthy world for all, because health is a fundamental human right. This mandate includes a strong commitment to working with Indigenous students and professionals, enhancing academic and professional pathways.

"We're grateful for this generous gift, which will expand opportunities for Indigenous youth to explore the many paths available in health and life sciences," said Dr. David Peters, Dean of the Faculty of Health, York University. "Beyond access to education, this scholarship will support strong professional connections and help to develop the next generation of leaders in health and life-sciences."

About Roche Canada

At Roche Canada, patients and science are at the heart of everything we do. Our passion for science and our commitment to relentlessly pursuing the impossible for patients have made us one of the world's leading pharmaceutical, in-vitro diagnostics, and diabetes care management companies.

With our combined strength in diagnostics and pharmaceuticals, we're driving healthcare forward, while ensuring we deliver meaningful benefits for patients and sustainable healthcare systems. We are committed to creating a world where we all have more time with the people we love.

And we're adding our expertise in new areas, such as artificial intelligence, real world data collection and analysis and collaborating with many different sectors and industries. Having the courage to reinvent ourselves and question the status quo is what patients and healthcare systems expect from Roche – and our commitment is as strong today as it was on the first day of our Canadian journey in 1931. Today, Roche Canada employs nearly 2,000 people at its offices in Mississauga, Ontario, in Laval, Quebec, and across the country from coast to coast to coast.

For more information, please visit www.RocheCanada.com or follow Roche Canada on LinkedIn.

About Innovative Medicines Canada

Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) is the national association representing Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. IMC advocates for policies that enable the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative medicines and vaccines to improve the lives of all Canadians. It also champions its members' commitment to being trusted partners in the Canadian healthcare system. IMC represents 47 member companies that invest $3.2 billion in R&D annually, fueling Canada's knowledge-based economy and contributing $18.4 billion per year to the Canadian economy. Guided by the Code of Ethical Practices, all members work with governments, private payers, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders in a highly ethical manner.

SOURCE Innovative Medicines Canada

For more information, please contact: [email protected].