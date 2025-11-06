EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Nolinor Aviation is proudly celebrating the first anniversary of its base at Edmonton International Airport (YEG), one year after the launch of its operations in Western Canada. To mark this milestone, the company will host an official inauguration cocktail reception, bringing together guests, partners, and key decision-makers.

Nolinor Edmonton launch (CNW Group/Nolinor Aviation)

The opening of this base a year ago represented a major strategic step in Nolinor Aviation's growth plan. Today, this strengthened presence in Western Canada highlights the success of its local operations and the company's ongoing commitment to deepening its ties with regional communities and partners.

"The inauguration of our Edmonton base perfectly illustrates our vision: to be a reliable and innovative partner for our clients across the country. We remain committed to investing in the region and strengthening our role as a key player in Canadian aviation." – Marco Prud'Homme, President of Nolinor Aviation

The celebration evening, taking place on November 20th, will showcase the core DNA of Nolinor Aviation: boldness, professionalism, and passion for aviation. Guests will enjoy a VIP experience featuring a red carpet, festive atmosphere, and the highlight of an aircraft displayed on-site. The event will also serve as a unique networking opportunity for local leaders, airport partners, and aviation professionals.

For over 30 years, Nolinor Aviation has stood out for its ability to meet the needs of corporate, government, mining, and energy clients, thanks to a diverse fleet and unmatched expertise in specialized air transport.

The celebration is a private event by invitation only. For any questions or additional information, please contact us by email at [email protected] .

About Nolinor Aviation

Established in 1992, Nolinor Aviation specializes in charter flights transporting passengers and cargo to remote northern destinations. Renowned for its exceptional reliability, innovative solutions, and commitment to safety, Nolinor operates a diverse fleet, notably featuring the versatile Boeing 737-200, ideal for challenging gravel and ice runways. For additional information about Nolinor Aviation and its services, please visit www.nolinor.com . Updates and news can also be found by following @ nolinor_aviation on Instagram.

