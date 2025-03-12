NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nobu Hospitality, the global luxury lifestyle and iconic hotel, dining, and residence brand, is making its debut in the Netherlands with the Nobu Restaurant Amsterdam and the Nobu Residences Park Meadows Amsterdam. Developed in partnership with Dutch real estate firm Breevast, this exclusive project will bring Nobu's signature style to the heart of Amsterdam's most coveted neighborhood, Oud-Zuid.

Nobu Residences Park Meadows Amsterdam

The Nobu Residences Park Meadows Amsterdam will feature branded residences, combining the prestige of ownership with elevated services of a luxury hospitality experience. Offering both private residences for purchase and serviced luxury residences available for extended stays, this exceptional development caters to those seeking a seamless blend of residential comfort with Nobu's renowned hospitality.

Stepping into the spotlight as only a legendary culinary brand can, the Nobu Restaurant Amsterdam will set a new standard for destination dining at the Nobu Residences, with the serene Beatrixpark as its backdrop. The Nobu restaurant and lounge bar will serve as a vibrant gathering place, welcoming both the local community and international travelers to experience its signature blend of innovation and tradition.

Just moments from the world-famous museums, luxury boutiques and the financial Zuidas district, residents will enjoy a refined living experience designed with Nobu's signature Japanese minimalism. Residents will have exclusive access to a Nobu restaurant, in-residence dining, state-of-the-art wellness center, and a dedicated experience team for unparalleled access to the city.

By choosing Amsterdam—and the elegant, tree-lined streets of Oud-Zuid and dynamic financial center of the Zuidas —for its first location in the Netherlands, Nobu Hospitality continues its tradition of blending contemporary luxury with local authenticity, offering an elevated lifestyle in one of Europe's most sought-after destinations.

"We are honored that a prestigious global brand like Nobu will partner with Breevast," says Henk Brouwer, CEO of Breevast. "Nobu Residences is not only a tremendous asset for Amsterdam, but it will also be the first branded residence in the Netherlands. Nobu's choice for our location at the edge of the Beatrixpark in Amsterdam-Zuid confirms that our plans and designs for this project are of absolute quality."

"Amsterdam is a dynamic European location for Nobu, with its vibrant culinary scene, cultural landscape and understated approach to luxury" said Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality. "We are delighted to be partnering with Breevast to bring Nobu Restaurant and Residences Park Meadows Amsterdam to life, marking our first Nobu project in the Netherlands."

"RCP Finance was thrilled to collaborate with Breevast in securing Nobu Hospitality as their brand partner; this project is set to be a tremendous success in Amsterdam," said Christopher Khoi, Managing Director of RCP Finance.

