Nobu Hospitality Announces Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences in Oman

The development marks Nobu's second collaboration with partner Enevoria Development, following the successful announcement of Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences Al Marjan Island. The project will be developed in partnership with the Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group), the government's executive arm for tourism development in Oman.

Set along the pristine shores of Yiti Beach, just 28 km from Muscat city center, the new development will span over 60,000 square meters, featuring an 80-room Nobu Hotel, a signature Nobu Restaurant, full-service spa and fitness facilities, swimming pools, and a Nobu-style beach club. Complementing the resort offering will be a limited collection of branded Nobu Residences, creating an elevated beachside community that blends the elegance of Nobu living with exclusive resident benefits and unparalleled coastal views.

Oman, known for its breathtaking natural landscapes, dramatic coastline, and rich cultural heritage, offers a unique setting for the Nobu experience. From the soaring Al Hajar mountains to the crystal-clear waters of the Sea of Oman and open embrace of the Indian Ocean, the country presents a rich tapestry of history, tradition, and modern luxury – making it an ideal location for the brand's continued growth in the region.

Nobu Hospitality's mixed-use developments continue to gain momentum across the Middle East, with projects underway in the UAE, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.

Since the opening of the first Nobu Hotel in Las Vegas in 2013, Nobu Hospitality has grown to encompass 46 hotels and 20 branded residences, both open and in development worldwide.

Evgeniy Yakubovskii, CEO of Enevoria Development, said:

"We are absolutely delighted to continue our partnership with Nobu, resulting in a new landmark and visionary project in Muscat, Oman. Every Enevoria Development project is brought to life in collaboration with global stars in architecture, design, and hospitality. They are all united by a shared philosophy and purpose: to create an impeccable lifestyle for future residents. We are confident that Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences Muscat will be a tremendous success and a shining example of hospitality and luxury living in the Middle East."

Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality, commented:

"We are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with Enevoria Development, alongside OMRAN Group, on this second landmark mixed-use project. Oman is truly a special destination, offering an extraordinary blend of natural beauty, warm hospitality, and cultural depth. We are excited to expand our global footprint and strengthen our leadership in mixed-use developments, as we embrace a new era in luxury real estate."

www.nobuhotels.com/muscat

