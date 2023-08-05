No weekend plans? Head to Sobeys Stadium for 407 ETR's Family Weekend celebrating tennis at the National Bank Open

Free admission for the public, with fun and exciting events happening all weekend.

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - 407 ETR is delighted to once again be hosting 407 ETR's Family Weekend at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers with free admission, August 5-6, 2023. The event promises an unforgettable experience for adults and children alike, with the opportunity to meet stars from PAW Patrol and SpongeBob SquarePants, join in the fun with family-friendly activities and witness world-class tennis players in action.

Child at 2022 407 ETR Family Weekend (CNW Group/407 ETR Concession Company Limited)

Attendees are encouraged to visit the 407 ETR Fastest Serve Cage to test out their serve for a chance to win great prizes. In addition, to support their commitment to preserve and enhance Ontario's biodiversity, the company is giving away free native flower seed packets to participants of the Fastest Serve Cage. By encouraging the planting of native species, the company aims to promote greener and healthier communities and contribute to the preservation of natural habitats.

407 ETR invites everyone to join the free Family Weekend at Sobeys Stadium, 1 Shoreham Dr., North York, ON. Admission is free and paid parking is available on site. Gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 4:30 p.m.

About 407 ETR:

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) through indirectly-owned subsidiaries (50.01%);

Cintra Global S.E. which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (43.23%); and

S.E. which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (43.23%); and SNC-Lavalin (6.76%).

For further information: [email protected] | 416-706-1861