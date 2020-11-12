no frills® refuses to stay in their lane, creates comic universe

The year is 2020 and an epic battle to fight frills has just begun

https://youtu.be/s7VLqp74HRA

BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - In a year devoid of blockbuster franchise releases, no frills® is swooping in to save the day by bringing a new comic universe to life, in Haulerverse. The action-packed, 60 sec animated feature follows a team of savvy Haulers in an epic battle to fight frills, racking up sweet, sweet savings along the way.

Featuring a cast plucked straight from their day-to-day grocery shopping experience, fans will follow along as Meg, Nia and Jeff, aka the OG Hauler, the Digital Deal Hunter and the Budget Boss, combine forces with Hank the Deal Slinger to achieve their collective mission – get a lot, for less.

The Haulerverse is available for streaming now on the world wide web nofrills.ca/haulerverse for more details.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees, and Associate-owners employ approximately 200,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited

For further information: For media inquiries or more information, please contact [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.loblaw.ca/

