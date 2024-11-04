Together, they will construct and operate a 15-megawatt solar facility which will connect into BC Hydro's energy grid. The added capacity from 38,000 fixed-tilt solar photovoltaic panels will supply enough renewable energy to power more than 2,000 homes annually, for both Nlaka'pamux communities and the province's grid.

Securing a loan from the CIB was foundational to advancing the project for the NNTC and member communities. Exercising the economic component of title is key to financial independence which in turn is foundational to the exercise of jurisdiction and will have a positive impact for generations.

Currently under construction, quA-ymn Solar will provide approximately 100 jobs at peak construction and full-time employment opportunities to support operations.

Through the Indigenous Community Infrastructure Initiative (ICII), the CIB is investing in projects which provide a service or a direct benefit to Indigenous communities. This project represents the CIB's first ICII clean power loan to reach financial close in British Columbia.

The CIB will continue to collaborate with First Nation, Métis and Inuit communities on infrastructure projects in partnership with, and for the benefit of Indigenous communities across Canada.

Endorsements

The CIB's $35 million investment into the quA-ymn Solar project, through its Indigenous Community Infrastructure Initative (ICII), will create more jobs, and provide long term economic benefits to the NNTC and member communities. This marks another important step forward in advancing economic reconciliation for Indigenous Peoples in B.C. and across Canada.

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada -- on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities.

quA-ymn Solar demonstrates the NNTC's resilience and dedication to addressing the interconnection between Indigenous rights and resources which will have long-term, positive impacts for their communities. The CIB is proud to help advance this project, which will support economic reconciliation, provide stable revenue streams for the communities, opportunities for training and development and support Indigenous leadership in clean energy.

Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank

This is an important Project for the NNTC and our member Communities and confirms for us that the disciplined and principled approach the NNTC has taken best protects Nlaka'pamux title and rights. We are sending a clear message together that after years of hard work in developing new, creative, recognition-based approaches to land and resource development, combined with deep and respectful relationships, that these are the foundations for how we make decisions together throughout the Nlaka'pamux homeland.

Chief Matt Pasco, NNTC

We are proud to reach this important milestone with NNTC and the CIB, as we begin construction on the quA-ymn Solar Project. BluEarth is grateful for the opportunity to partner with the NNTC in the development and operation of the Project, and we look forward to continuing to work with them on this and other opportunities.

Grant Arnold, President & CEO, BluEarth Renewables

Learn More:

