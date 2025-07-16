$1 billion CIB loan to advance critical airport infrastructure development for passengers

July 16, 2025

Largest infrastructure transformation in the airport's history

Enhanced airport facilities to increase operational capacity – a GDP impact of $3.7 billion

New airside infrastructure to promote connectivity and Canadian trade

Improved airport access will reduce congestion and allow for a more efficient user experience

MONTREAL, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) and ADM Aéroports de Montréal have achieved financial close on a $1 billion loan to support large-scale infrastructure improvements at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport.

With YUL's travel volumes having surpassed pre-pandemic levels and recorded the highest growth amongst large Canadian airports, ADM Flight Plan 2028 – 2035, a $10 billion, 10-year capital improvement plan to keep pace with demand.

Rendering of the future design of the Montréal-Trudeau International Airport.

Montréal-Trudeau International Airport offers a vital connection to global markets a key gateway and trade corridor into Canada. By 2028, YUL's planned infrastructure investments will contribute nearly $3.7 billion in GDP. Additionally, the anticipated growth in passenger traffic supported by these facilities will create up to 9,000 additional jobs, adding to the 59,388 jobs in Québec already supported by YUL.

The CIB's investment will help advance projects under YUL's Flight Plan. Improved access to the airport and new airside infrastructure will enhance domestic and international travel and trade.

Cityside enhancements include the reconfiguration of airport access roads, construction of new parking areas and pick-up and drop-off points, and a new building to connect the future YUL-Montreal-Trudeau Airport REM station to the terminal.

Terminal and airside upgrades include systems allowing for an increase in baggage handling capacity, construction of a new satellite jetty with additional gates and passenger processing areas. Further improvements include new infrastructure to optimize aircraft operations including new taxiways and tarmacs to ensure sufficient capacity and operational flexibility.

With passenger volumes expected to reach 25 million by 2028 and between 30 to 35 million by 2035, continued investment in this critical infrastructure is essential. These upgrades will ensure YUL can support future growth, maintain operational efficiency and deliver higher-quality service to airport users. ADM's projects at YUL will help advance Canada's objectives of building a stronger, more competitive and resilient economy.

The loan from the CIB provides ADM with the flexible capital needed to advance multiple phases of Flight Plan simultaneously and without delays.

This project is being financed through the CIB's trade and transportation sector, which supports developing stronger, more efficient trade and transportation corridors to domestic and international markets.

Endorsements

We are proud to invest alongside Aéroports de Montréal as they make the largest infrastructure investment in the airport's history and the CIB's largest airport investment to date. Our $1 billion loan towards this important project will result in key outcomes; improved functionality at one of Montreal's vital economic hubs. Improvements will support an added $3.7 billion in GDP, economic opportunities with more jobs and strengthen Canada's global connectivity.

Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank

The expansion of the Montréal-Trudeau International Airport will create jobs, improve service, and support long-term economic growth. Through this investment, we're helping one of Canada's busiest airports grow to meet future demand while building stronger, more connected communities.

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

As ADM works hard to build the airport of tomorrow, support from partners such as the Canada Infrastructure Bank enables us to secure the necessary resources to achieve our objectives. YUL's development plan is extensive, but essential to ensure that our international airport can continue to accommodate growing passenger numbers and meet the expectations and needs of its users. As a not-for-profit organization, it was crucial for ADM to diversify the financing of this large-scale project in order to accelerate investment in the airport for the benefit of the community. YUL will now be able to fulfil its role as a driver of socio-economic development for the city, province, and country even more effectively.

Yves Beauchamp, CEO, ADM Aéroports de Montréal

