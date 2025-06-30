Nintendo Switch Pricing Update

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Pricing for the original Nintendo Switch family of systems and products in Canada will change based on market conditions. These include Nintendo Switch - OLED Model, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, physical and digital Nintendo Switch games and Nintendo Switch accessories. Other Nintendo products, including amiibo and Nintendo Switch Online memberships will also experience price changes. Please note: This pricing change does not apply to the Nintendo Switch 2 system, accessories, or software. Pricing information specific to the Canadian market will be shared at www.nintendo.com/en-ca/store/ on 8/1.

SOURCE Nintendo of Canada Ltd.

Avery Smith, [email protected]