/R E P E A T -- THE NINTENDO SWITCH 2 EXPERIENCE MAKES ITS ONLY CANADIAN STOP THIS WEEKEND IN TORONTO/

TORONTO, April 21, 2025 /CNW/ - From April 25-27, gaming fans in Toronto will get an exclusive first look at Nintendo's new gaming system when the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience touches down in the city. This hands-on, ticketed event has been touring the world since early April, including stops in major cities like New York and Paris. Toronto is the only Canadian stop on the tour.

This event also marks the only opportunity fans will have to experience Nintendo Switch 2 before its June 5 launch.

WHEN: Friday, April 25 – Sunday, April 27, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.



WHERE: Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place - Heritage Court, 100 Princes' Blvd, Toronto



WHAT: Toronto gaming fans get a first opportunity to immerse themselves in the Nintendo Switch 2 system when the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience makes its only Canadian stop.

For more information about the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience, visit www.nintendo.com/en-ca/nintendo-switch-2-experience

