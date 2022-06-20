The Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), through its AccèsLogis Québec program, is contributing more than $7.8 million, and the federal government is contributing $1.4 million as part of the Canada–Quebec agreement under the Rapid Housing Initiative. The SHQ is also securing Habitations de l'Outaouais métropolitain's mortgage loan, and the City of Gatineau is contributing nearly $3.5 million to the project.

In addition, the tenants of 72 of the 90 units will be able to benefit from the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they won't spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of more than $1.2 million over five years is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Gatineau (10%). Square Urbania's first tenants are expected as early as this fall.

"Our investments in the creation of affordable housing reach all regions of Quebec and benefit all people with special needs. This financial assistance of nearly $8 million will provide people aged 55 and over with a safe and comfortable home. This is another concrete example of our government's efforts to ensure that more Quebecers enjoy a quality living environment."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Minister Responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region

"Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. A place where they can raise a family and thrive. Through this funding, our government is helping people aged 55 and over by providing housing right here in Gatineau, and we continue to work to ensure that no one is left behind."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Congratulations to Habitations de l'Outaouais métropolitain for this important initiative that increases the supply of affordable housing on our territory. This project will allow citizens to remain in their communities, at home, with their loved ones. This investment clearly demonstrates our intention to improve the quality of life in the Chapleau community."

Mathieu Lévesque, Memeber of the National Assembly for Chapleau and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Justice

"Our government wants to ensure that everyone in Canada has a safe and affordable place to call home. The Rapid Housing Initiative goes a long way in helping those who need it most by providing new affordable housing quickly. The Square Urbania project is a great example of what can be done when all levels of government work together for the well-being of our community."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Chief Government Whip and Member of Parliament for Gatineau

"Given current socio-demographic changes, immigration and our cross-border situation, housing is at the heart of our municipal issues. The announcement of the construction of these 90 social and affordable units as part of Square Urbania is very important for Gatineau. I wish to thank the two other levels of government, Habitations de l'Outaouais métropolitain, and the developer for their strong partnership with the City of Gatineau, which will accelerate the delivery of housing on our territory."

France Bélisle, Mayor of Gatineau

"We are pleased to be able to offer 90 new affordable homes to Gatineau households in need and we thank our valued partners, who made this project possible."

Daniel Pelletier, President of Habitations de l'Outaouais métropolitain

