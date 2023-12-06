PHEASANT RUMP NAKOTA FIRST NATION, SK, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Nine infrastructure projects in Saskatchewan will strengthen and support communities thanks to the combined investment of more than $13.5 million from the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan. Announced by Minister Sean Fraser and Minister Dan Vandal, and Saskatchewan Government Relations Minister Don McMorris, these projects will enhance access to recreational activities, promote reconciliation with Indigenous communities, ensure accessible and reliable water supply, and foster inclusive and sustainable communities for years to come.

One project will see Pheasant Rump Nakota First Nation build a 7,800-square-foot Indigenous Cultural Centre to promote the Nakota language and culture. Features include a rooftop patio and arbour connecting to Nakota lands, offering a safe and accessible space for community engagement with traditional knowledge, language, and culture.

Funding will also support the Village of Lipton expand the storage capacity of the existing lagoon to meet their growing needs and also eliminate excessive wastewater discharging. The work will see an approximately 36,800-cubic-metre storage cell built, along with transfer structure, piping, landscaping, and modifications to the discharge location.

The Valley Regional Park Authority is receiving funding to replace two unsafe, outdated seasonal buildings with a new two-story, energy-efficient facility. The existing Pro Shop will be moved and renovated to create a small gathering space and public washroom near the playpark, while the current deteriorating clubhouse will be demolished. The new facility will provide an extensive range of programs and services year-round and be accessible throughout.

Several other communities will see infrastructure improvements, including sewer and water treatment upgrades in Abbey, a lagoon expansion in Pangman, and water and wastewater improvements in Rockglen. Additionally, White Bear First Nation will build an all-ages spray park, and Pasqua First Nation will construct a new community centre.

"Protecting livelihoods, homes, and the environment is the federal government's top priority. That is why I am proud to work with communities in Saskatchewan on projects that will strengthen and support them.. From stronger water and wastewater plants in the region to safe spaces to connect with cultural traditions, we will continue working to meet the needs of people across Saskatchewan."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Through collaboration with our Saskatchewan partners, we are committed to improving overall quality of life by providing reliable drinking water and enhancing recreational opportunities. This shared commitment ensures sustainable solutions for the well-being and prosperity for residents for years to come."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor

"Today's investment in infrastructure projects across Saskatchewan represents our dedication to sustainable development, cultural preservation, and community well-being. These enhancements will improve the quality of life for residents by improving access to water, promoting a sustainable future, and creating community spaces for learning and gathering."

The Honourable Don McMorris, Minister of Government Relations

"The Pheasant Rump Nakota Nation is appreciative of the support of the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan in providing safe dedicated space for the preservation, protection, and promotion of Nakoda traditional knowledge, language and culture. This investment will build upon the efforts of our Nation and neighbouring communities in upholding and honouring the inclusivity and diversity of people who choose to live, work, and raise their families in Treaty 4 territory and southeastern Saskatchewan. Acts of reconciliation come in many forms and small steps make for big benefits when it comes to revitalizing the hearts of communities big and small!"

Chief Ira McArthur, Pheasant Rhump Nakota First Nation

"We know that Lipton is a fantastic place to live and raise a family, and through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, we are making our village even better. This gives us the ability to expand our community housing, which will give people the option to build in a great community. Expanding the capacity of the lagoon and improving our environmental sustainability is an investment in the current and future residents of our community, and we are proud of the work we're doing with the support of the federal and provincial governments."

His Worship Ron Tomolak, Mayor of Lipton

"Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, we're able to invest in the future of our regional park. We are excited to provide visitors with a new building and a safe, accessible multi-use facility to support the health and wellness of residents and visitors in our region. We look forward to providing new services and programs in the facility throughout the year, and we thank the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan for their support."

Colin Aebig, Chairperson of the Valley Regional Park Authority Board of Directors

The Government of Canada is investing $8,862,251 in these projects. The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $4,727,697 . Recipient communities are contributing $2,212,738 and are responsible for any additional costs.

is investing in these projects. The Government of is investing . Recipient communities are contributing and are responsible for any additional costs. The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream and the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream and the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Community, Culture and Recreation Stream supports improvements to cultural infrastructure, recreational facility upgrades, and community infrastructure, such as local arenas, new community centres, and multi-use trails.

The Green Infrastructure Stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies. Projects such as energy efficient buildings, improved water and wastewater treatment infrastructure are examples of how this stream supports a more sustainable future for Canadians.

Including today's announcement, 41 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Saskatchewan with a total federal contribution of more than $73.2 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $42.8 million .

with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Including today's announcement,145 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream in Saskatchewan , with a total federal contribution of more than $339.2 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $236.8 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities to climate change and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities to climate change and environmental threats to our water and land. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding/contribution agreements.

