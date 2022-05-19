Here are the nine figures from the scientific and academic worlds who were honoured and accredited yesterday evening:

Prof. Charles Audet

25th International Symposium on Mathematical Programming

2024

1,500 delegates

4,200 room nights

Economic spin-offs: $4,500,000





Adaptation Futures 2023

2023

1,700 delegates

4,760 room nights

Economic spin-offs: $4,000,000





IUPAC 2027 – 51st World Chemistry Congress and 54th General Assembly

2027

3,000 delegates

8,400 room nights

Economic spin-offs: $9,300,000





IUPAC 2027 – 51st World Chemistry Congress and 54th General Assembly

2027

3,000 delegates

8,400 room nights

Economic spin-offs: $9,300,000





IUPAC 2027 – 51st World Chemistry Congress and 54th General Assembly

2027

3,000 delegates

8,400 room nights

Economic spin-offs: $9,300,000





IEEE Future Networks World Forum

2022

900 delegates

2,520 room nights

Economic spin-offs: $1,800,000





3rd Joint Congress on Evolutionary Biology

2024

2,500 delegates

7,000 room nights

Economic spin-offs: $7,200,000





24th International AIDS Conference

2022

14,000 delegates

39,200 room nights

Economic spin-offs: $51,800,000





STI & HIV 2025 World Congress

2025

1,500 delegates

4,200 room nights

Economic spin-offs: $3,900,000

The best of Montréal cuisine

After two years during which our partner hotels were sorely tested, it was a great pleasure to work with our exclusive catering service, Capital Traiteur, and eight prestigious Montréal hotels for this Gala, with its twin focus on the performing arts and culinary arts. They are Delta Hotel Montreal by Marriott, DoubleTree by Hilton Montreal, Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth, InterContinental Montreal, Hotel Bonaventure Montreal, Marriott Chateau Champlain, Le Centre Sheraton Montreal and Le Westin Montréal.

From the culinary arts to the performing arts

The Gala also showcased some big names from the arts world: Canadian singer Kim Richardson, producer and DJ Misstress Barbara and musician-composer Louis-Philippe Quesnel. The proceedings were expertly conducted by radio and television host Anne-Marie Withenshaw. The festive evening paid tribute to the nine new Palais Ambassadors and thanked them for their invaluable contribution to Québec's scientific, economic, academic and intellectual life.

Acknowledgments

This memorable reception was made possible by our decoration supplier GES and by our supplier TKNL, the event's creator and producer. The Palais also wishes to acknowledge the contribution of its affiliated partners Bee Clean, GDI and Tourisme Montréal to the event's success.

Quotations

"The entire Palais team is grateful to all its Ambassadors, whose dedication shows the fruitful collaboration between Québec universities and the Palais des congrès. Congratulations to all the newly accredited Ambassadors! We thank you for your contribution in bringing international conferences with strong economic and intellectual impacts in Montréal and Québec." Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO, Palais des congrès de Montréal

"TKNL is very proud to be a participant in the relaunch of the Palais des congrès de Montréal Gala, and as a long-standing partner, we are delighted to be back in person for this eagerly awaited event. The opportunity to help raise Montréal's profile, in these difficult times for the industry, makes this event especially important." Stéphane Benoit, Branch Manager/Producer.

"We are delighted to have contributed to this major Palais event. The agility of the teams involved and the new format of the Gala, back as an in-person event after a two-year absence, helped make the event a great success. As a partner, we are proud to have been a part of this memorable reception, which underscores the important role that Montrealers and Quebecers play in the international arena." Alain Canuel, Vice-President, GM Eastern Canada

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal Ambassadors Club

Founded in 1985, the Ambassadors Club consists of over 300 influential individuals who, while pursuing their regular professional activities, have been instrumental in bringing one or more large-scale events to the Palais. Ambassadors are dynamic individuals who make an important contribution to the economic and intellectual advancement of Montréal and the province by assisting the Palais with the organization of international conferences.

The Palais' Ambassadors hail from every field of activity and include university professors, researchers and members of the business community. They are the crème de la crème of professionals and are always happy to welcome new agents of change who want to make a difference in their fields with the support, guidance and expertise of the Palais.

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

Hosting more than 350 events each year, the Palais generates significant economic, social and cultural benefits for the tourism, business and research industries. As a true trailblazer, the Palais created the Events Lab, which works hand in hand with some of the most innovative young businesses in the industry to reinvent the way conferences are planned and staged. The Palais is a leader in sustainable development and social impacts and was one of the first convention centres in the world to operate a carbon-neutral building. The Palais is widely known as a proud supporter of emerging talent, the arts and community-based initiatives and offers a dynamic, innovative and forward-looking environment. Visit https://congresmtl.com/en/

