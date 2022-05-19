May 19, 2022, 07:30 ET
MONTREAL, May 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Palais des congrès de Montréal is proud to announce the appointment of nine new Ambassadors who helped organize seven conferences and international events to be held at the Palais between 2023 and 2027.
The nine professionals have officially joined the Ambassadors Club, which is made up of more than 300 leading figures from the scientific, academic and research worlds who help the Palais obtain and host international conferences. The new accreditations were granted at the Gala 2022, an event highlighting Quebec's renowned excellence and creativity.
- Prof. Charles Audet
25th International Symposium on Mathematical Programming
2024
1,500 delegates
4,200 room nights
Economic spin-offs: $4,500,000
- Mr. Alain Bourque
Adaptation Futures 2023
2023
1,700 delegates
4,760 room nights
Economic spin-offs: $4,000,000
- Prof. Neil Burford
IUPAC 2027 – 51st World Chemistry Congress and 54th General Assembly
2027
3,000 delegates
8,400 room nights
Economic spin-offs: $9,300,000
- Prof. Francesca M. Kerton
IUPAC 2027 – 51st World Chemistry Congress and 54th General Assembly
2027
3,000 delegates
8,400 room nights
Economic spin-offs: $9,300,000
- Prof. Bruce Lennox
IUPAC 2027 – 51st World Chemistry Congress and 54th General Assembly
2027
3,000 delegates
8,400 room nights
Economic spin-offs: $9,300,000
- Mr. Benoît Pelletier
IEEE Future Networks World Forum
2022
900 delegates
2,520 room nights
Economic spin-offs: $1,800,000
- Prof. Howard D. Rundle
3rd Joint Congress on Evolutionary Biology
2024
2,500 delegates
7,000 room nights
Economic spin-offs: $7,200,000
- Dr. Jean-Pierre Routy
24th International AIDS Conference
2022
14,000 delegates
39,200 room nights
Economic spin-offs: $51,800,000
- Dr. Marc Steben
STI & HIV 2025 World Congress
2025
1,500 delegates
4,200 room nights
Economic spin-offs: $3,900,000
After two years during which our partner hotels were sorely tested, it was a great pleasure to work with our exclusive catering service, Capital Traiteur, and eight prestigious Montréal hotels for this Gala, with its twin focus on the performing arts and culinary arts. They are Delta Hotel Montreal by Marriott, DoubleTree by Hilton Montreal, Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth, InterContinental Montreal, Hotel Bonaventure Montreal, Marriott Chateau Champlain, Le Centre Sheraton Montreal and Le Westin Montréal.
The Gala also showcased some big names from the arts world: Canadian singer Kim Richardson, producer and DJ Misstress Barbara and musician-composer Louis-Philippe Quesnel. The proceedings were expertly conducted by radio and television host Anne-Marie Withenshaw. The festive evening paid tribute to the nine new Palais Ambassadors and thanked them for their invaluable contribution to Québec's scientific, economic, academic and intellectual life.
This memorable reception was made possible by our decoration supplier GES and by our supplier TKNL, the event's creator and producer. The Palais also wishes to acknowledge the contribution of its affiliated partners Bee Clean, GDI and Tourisme Montréal to the event's success.
"The entire Palais team is grateful to all its Ambassadors, whose dedication shows the fruitful collaboration between Québec universities and the Palais des congrès. Congratulations to all the newly accredited Ambassadors! We thank you for your contribution in bringing international conferences with strong economic and intellectual impacts in Montréal and Québec." Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO, Palais des congrès de Montréal
"TKNL is very proud to be a participant in the relaunch of the Palais des congrès de Montréal Gala, and as a long-standing partner, we are delighted to be back in person for this eagerly awaited event. The opportunity to help raise Montréal's profile, in these difficult times for the industry, makes this event especially important." Stéphane Benoit, Branch Manager/Producer.
"We are delighted to have contributed to this major Palais event. The agility of the teams involved and the new format of the Gala, back as an in-person event after a two-year absence, helped make the event a great success. As a partner, we are proud to have been a part of this memorable reception, which underscores the important role that Montrealers and Quebecers play in the international arena." Alain Canuel, Vice-President, GM Eastern Canada
Founded in 1985, the Ambassadors Club consists of over 300 influential individuals who, while pursuing their regular professional activities, have been instrumental in bringing one or more large-scale events to the Palais. Ambassadors are dynamic individuals who make an important contribution to the economic and intellectual advancement of Montréal and the province by assisting the Palais with the organization of international conferences.
The Palais' Ambassadors hail from every field of activity and include university professors, researchers and members of the business community. They are the crème de la crème of professionals and are always happy to welcome new agents of change who want to make a difference in their fields with the support, guidance and expertise of the Palais.
Hosting more than 350 events each year, the Palais generates significant economic, social and cultural benefits for the tourism, business and research industries. As a true trailblazer, the Palais created the Events Lab, which works hand in hand with some of the most innovative young businesses in the industry to reinvent the way conferences are planned and staged. The Palais is a leader in sustainable development and social impacts and was one of the first convention centres in the world to operate a carbon-neutral building. The Palais is widely known as a proud supporter of emerging talent, the arts and community-based initiatives and offers a dynamic, innovative and forward-looking environment. Visit https://congresmtl.com/en/
