QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - iA Financial Corporation Inc. (TSX: IAG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Nicolas Darveau-Garneau will now act as strategic advisor in the field of artificial intelligence applied to improving the client experience.

As a result, Mr. Darveau-Garneau will step down as a member of the Company's Board of Directors on October 1, 2024, to devote himself to this mandate and to other professional projects. He will also cease to be a director on the boards of Canadian insurers belonging to iA Financial Group.

Mr. Darveau-Garneau had been a director with iA Financial Group and a member of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee since May 2018. He has over 30 years of experience in the information technology field, especially in digital innovation in businesses. He holds an MBA with honours from Harvard Business School and a bachelor's degree in mathematics from the University of Waterloo.

Mr. Jacques Martin, Chair of the Board, and the other members of the Board of Directors sincerely thank Nicolas Darveau-Garneau for his considerable contribution to its activities.

As of October 1, 2024, the Board of Directors of iA Financial Corporation will comprise 14 directors, including seven women and seven men.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares).



iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

